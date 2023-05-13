Tips for a sustainable pharmacy

»sustainability has an ecological, social and economic component. Only when all three pillars are in balance can we really be sustainable,” began Schnitthelmet. Climate change is having a direct impact on everyday pharmacy life. For example, led natural disasters occasionally lead to supply bottlenecks and extreme weather in drug-producing countries Deutschland could affect wholesale supplies, the pharmacist said. »The flood disaster of 2021 has all pharmacies destroyed,” he recalled. Due to global warming, it has also become more difficult to maintain the maximum storage temperature for medicines of 25 degrees.