Tips for caring for newborn cats

Newborn cats require special care, not only from their mother, but also from those who are in charge of these cats.

Here are some tips to care for and protect newborn cats:

First of all, you have to find a safe place for the cats: If the mother of the cats cannot attend to her offspring, you will have to work hard to provide the newborns with the necessary care for their development.

Therefore, if you want to know how to care for a newborn cat if the mother is not around, find a safe place for the cats.

Maintain the appropriate temperature

Newborn cats cannot regulate their body temperature, so it is important to keep them warm.

You can use a heating pad or a hot water bottle wrapped in a towel to keep them warm.

Follow the proper feeding guidelines: If the mother is not present, you will need to bottle feed the kittens.

It is important to use a newborn cat milk formula and follow proper feeding guidelines.

Do not neglect the hygiene of cats: Newborn cats cannot go to the bathroom by themselves, so you will have to stimulate them to urinate and defecate.

It is also important to keep them clean and dry to prevent infection.

Evaluate the kitten’s health

It is important to keep an eye on the kitten’s weight and make sure it is healthy.

If a kitten is very weak and unable to suck, she may need veterinary assistance.

Do not neglect the psychological and social aspect: The first and perhaps most important stage of socialization takes place between weeks 3 and 7.

It is important that kittens have contact with humans and other animals so that they get used to them

suitable temperature

One of the priorities in caring for newborn cats is to maintain the proper temperature, which is why it is important:

Control body temperature

Newborn cats cannot regulate their body temperature, so it is important to control it.

The body temperature of newborn kittens should be 35-37°C during the first week, 36-38°C during the second and third weeks, and 37-38°C from the fourth week onwards.

Control room temperature

It is important to maintain the right room temperature for newborn cats.

For motherless kittens, room temperature should be 30-32°C for the first two weeks and 22-24°C for the next two weeks.

You can use a heating pad, a bag or bottle of warm water, or any other safe source of heat to keep them warm.

Use a safe heat source

If you use a heat source, such as a heating pad or hot water bottle, make sure it’s safe and not too hot.

It’s also important to supervise the kittens to make sure they don’t overheat.

Gradually lower the room temperature

As kittens get older, it’s important to gradually lower the room temperature so they can regulate their body temperatures. You can lower the room temperature to 23°C in the fourth week.

Control the temperature of the nest

It is important to monitor the temperature of the nest using an air thermometer.

The ideal room temperature for kittens up to 2 weeks old is around 30°C, and the nest room temperature for kittens 3-4 weeks old should be between 24-27°C

feeding

To feed newborn cats, the ideal is breast milk, which is the only food they should take until they are 3 or 4 weeks old.

If the mother is not present or unable to nurse them, specific formulas for kittens can be used.

It is important to feed them regularly, every two or three hours, and keep the milk warm at about 37 degrees.

To feed them, you can use a bottle with a special teat for baby cats or a small syringe.

It’s also critical to make sure they get the nutrients they need and in the way that works best for them.

This note was made with the help of artificial intelligence.

