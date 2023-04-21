Tips for commuters and students in Saarland

When asked, the Saarland Ministry of Education said: “We ask parents to find out from the transport providers and the local press in the next few days whether their children’s way to school could be affected. As with the nationwide strike at the end of March, school operations will continue as usual next Friday. Should a child due to the traffic situation not be able to reach schoolis this Absence of course excused. In this case, we ask the parents to send a brief message to the class teacher or the secretariat.” The Saar Ministry has not announced which rules will apply to high school graduates who have to appear for their exams on Friday. During the last strike in March, some countries had already made special arrangements to relax compulsory schooling. In Baden-Württemberg, for example, children could generally stay at home.