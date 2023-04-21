Tips for commuters and students in Saarland

lane rights Nationwide train strike on Friday – what travelers and commuters need to know now
Service | Berlin/Saarbrucken · Friday will again be a particularly tough day for train travellers. What do you have to be prepared for? Here is an overview of the most important information.
On Friday, train travelers have to be prepared for train cancellations and delays again. For the second time after the big 24-hour strike at the end of March, the railway union EVG is calling on workers to walk out on April 21. This time, however, the strike is likely to be less drastic, it is only scheduled for the period between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. According to Deutsche Bahn, long-distance traffic will therefore resume from 1 p.m., as will regional traffic. Commuters and schoolchildren are particularly affected in the morning. We have put together the most important questions about the strike day for Saarland:
Is the Saarbahn also affected?
The Saarbahn is only affected on routes on which it uses Deutsche Bahn rails. The tram service runs without restrictions. However, the S1 between three o’clock in the morning and eleven o’clock merely between the stops “Römerkastell” and “Landsweiler Nord” operate, which means that it does not continue to Lebach or Saargemünd from these stops. A rail replacement service cannot be offered, said a Saarbahn spokeswoman when asked by the SZ, the staffing level was too tight for that. A dispatcher is needed for every Bundesbahn route, and they are on strike. It is also pointed out that a change will already occur on Thursday evening. The last Saarbahn from Brebach to Lebach already goes at 11:17 p.m.
In order to improve the connection options for passengers at the Roman fort, the feeder bus lines 120, 126 and 131 will be extended to the Roman fort. Return journeys also begin at the Roman fort. Instructions can be found on the Saarbahn website as well as in the timetable information Saarfahrplan.
Are there buses in Saarland?
Yes, the bus drivers are subject to a different tariff in Saarland.
How should Saarland students and parents behave?
When asked, the Saarland Ministry of Education said: “We ask parents to find out from the transport providers and the local press in the next few days whether their children’s way to school could be affected. As with the nationwide strike at the end of March, school operations will continue as usual next Friday. Should a child due to the traffic situation not be able to reach schoolis this Absence of course excused. In this case, we ask the parents to send a brief message to the class teacher or the secretariat.” The Saar Ministry has not announced which rules will apply to high school graduates who have to appear for their exams on Friday. During the last strike in March, some countries had already made special arrangements to relax compulsory schooling. In Baden-Württemberg, for example, children could generally stay at home.
Can employees stay at home or be late for work?
Tim Lau, lawyer and consultant for labor law at the Saarland Chamber of Labor says: Basically, employees wear the so-called road risk. So you can by no means just stay at home. When difficulties are announced, like now, “reasonable efforts” must be made to get to work on time. If this is demonstrably not possible despite exhausting all possibilities – asking colleagues to take you with you, changing means of transport – you do not risk a warning, but you may have to make up for the delay or live with a wage cut. A spontaneous strike is different. Then you can’t blame an employee if he/she doesn’t get ahead somewhere unpredictably. In all cases, Lau advises reporting to his employer if there is a delay.
Do I have the right to work from home in the event of a strike?
Such a claim is only conceivable if there are corresponding contractual or company regulations, says Tim Lau, an expert on labor law at the Chamber of Labor. However, if there is a basic possibility of working from home, an employer would possibly act “abusively” if he were to refuse this possibility on a day of traffic chaos.
If you have to use other means of transport, such as a taxi, who will bear the costs?
Here again the route risk applies, says Tim Lau from the Saarland Chamber of Labor. “As long as you cannot assert a claim for damages against the transport company, you are usually left with the costs for better or worse”.
What is unreasonable for workers during strikes?
Chamber of Commerce lawyer Tim Lau says: “When the costs for the journey are no longer in proportion to the remuneration. You probably won’t have to put it on. There may also be an entitlement to a short-term vacation day.” There may be limits to reasonableness in the case of part-time employees who, although they could come to work due to the delay, would then only have to work an hour.
Where can I find information about the Friday train service?
Deutsche Bahn informed online and in her App as well as about one Strike hotline (Tel. 08000/996633)which trains are canceled or delayed. However, it should be noted that trains are already very busy at weekends and can therefore become overcrowded when many who could not travel in the morning switch to the afternoon. Deutsche Bahn recommends traveling on Thursday (April 20) or on Monday or Tuesday.
Can I get money back for my ticket?
If you don’t want to travel on the day of the strike, you can use the ticket until April 25th. Otherwise, the usual passenger rights apply in the event of train cancellations or delays. Information about this on bahn.de
If you have booked a package tour, the organizer is liable.
What does the EVG want to achieve with the strike?
The EVG demands twelve percent more wages for a term of one year, but at least 650 euros more per month. DB had offered five percent more and one-off payments.