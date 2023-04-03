The year 2023 started off strong and, incredible as it may seem, it has already entered its second quarter. However, it is never too late to reflect on how to make better use of time, increase motivation or refresh daily routines.

The confinement forced many people to spend much more time at home, which has led to reflection on how to feel at home. In addition, teleworking and other changes in habits have given rise to new needs for which, perhaps, the house was not prepared.

Making changes will undoubtedly help to leave behind those habits that are holding back actions or that keep the person trapped in a comfort zone. That will also give the push that is needed to meet those objectives that have been set since the beginning of the year.

Below are some practical tips so that you can rethink and transform those routines and give 2023 a new direction.

Schedule?

If the person studies or works and wants to give this year a new start, they must start with a new plan. It is recommended to build a schedule and think about how productivity can be improved, carrying out small daily tasks that get closer and closer to the goal. Of course, having the right work tools is a great help. For example, the Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard, which has special keys to help with everyday tasks: from passing voice commands to text, muting or muting the microphone during video calls and virtual meetings, there is always a button at hand for every need of the daily routine, as are the multidevice buttons, which means that with only the keyboard you can go from a PC to an iPad or a cell phone and continue typing.

This keyboard was designed by Logitech to improve the ergonomics and productivity of people who spend long periods of time in front of the screen, since it has a rechargeable lithium battery, which can last up to five months on a full charge and also has an experience backlight that detects the proximity of the fingers, activating the keyboard lighting. Its minimalist design and size allows the mouse to be positioned closer to reduce hand movement and improve comfort. In addition, each of its keys is designed to refine typing and ensure that it is fluid, natural and precise, without producing loud sounds.

Sugar flowers and a lot of colors

The “Formula X” to highlight the personality is always within reach. If what you want is to have a workspace worthy of a Pinterest post, remember that the harmony of colors, textures, and shapes is the key to turning your desk into a living reflection of individuality. Some technological accessories that can help with this project are the Logitech wireless POP mouse and POP keys combo, which in addition to coming in fun colors that are easy to combine, incorporate mechanical keys that give the whole experience of typing on a typewriter: In addition, the POP keyboard has some customizable emoji buttons and its three-year battery life. Now, if you are more of the subtle and minimalist style, the K380 keyboard and Pebble M350 wireless mouse combo is recommended, this combo comes in some very trendy 2023 colors such as almond, lavender, graphite, pink and white. In addition, they have a portable and lightweight design, which makes them easy to carry with you at all times. This combo also comes with a very interesting utility and that is that they bring buttons and silent clicks, perfect for working in the library or small spaces.