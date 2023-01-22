A few days until the official start of the school year In a large part of the country, parents and guardians prepare to give you the best academic orientation their children on this new path.

But, besides the study, what other activities could help boys and girls get a complementary learning and be successful professionals in the future?

TO LEARN A NEW LANGUAGE

Although today the subject of English is usually present in most colleges and universities as an element ‘required’many students do not give it the importance it deserves.

It is important that young people develop that desire to learn a new languagenot only for passing a subject, but taking into account that this will be a fundamental pillar for your future as professional.

Most companies require having the management of a second language, For this reason, the professional who has this ‘plus’ will have the advantage over other job applicants. Likewise, this will help to socialize in a more efficient way when traveling around the world and perhaps it will help to acquire new friendships in the path.

However, lately in Colombia ‘complementary’ language courses not only focus on English, they also offer the French, German, Italian, among others. This so that the variety is infinite and young people can choose free choice the language they want to learn.

PRACTICE ANY SPORT

Undoubtedly, the fact that children practice a sport simultaneously with their studies will help them develop a better educational and cognitive process. This also favors physical and mental growth Of the youngs.

There is a wide variety of sports: football, basketball, skating, swimming, tennis, track and field, etc. And even if they are not 100% dedicated to the practice of any of these (unless the child wants to be a professional at it), it will help them to forge some good values ​​and healthy habits.

playing sports has advantages such as: promoting teamwork, enhancing social skills, preventing health problems, avoiding a sedentary lifestyle and although it seems impossible, it helps to develop a greater capacity for concentration, which increases your school performance.

LEARN TO PLAY SOME INSTRUMENT

As well as practicing a sport, learning to play an instrument becomes a fundamental factor in the growth and learning Of the youngs.

This practice has countless Benefits like teaching children to create, store and retrieve memories in a more efficient way. This means that by the time you are in school, your performance will increase considerably.

In life and surely at the college or university stage, your child will have to have Patience and perseverancewhich you get by learning to play an instrument, as well as gaining a sense of accomplishment for each goal accomplished.

This activity also helps with mathematics, because by having to understand rhythm and scales, children learn to divide, create fractions, and recognize patterns. Also, it helps improve your ability to reading comprehensionto be more creative already express your feelings better.

OTHER ACTIVITIES

Other complementary activities that the child can develop at the same time that he is in his school stage is to be part of a Theater group.

This is because it will improve your social relationshipshaving to face the challenge of assuming a new role, will favor the understanding of their identity. In turn, it will help to better develop your mind and skills. emotions that I can feel

Activities or meetings outside the educational premises will also help the young person to put into practice everything learned in classIn addition to having fun with your peers, you will be increasing your cognitive learning.

STUDY TIPS

Since you know what those are activities that your child can develop to complementary study in different ways, it is important to know study techniques that will help to face this stage in a more pleasant way.

Underlining, taking notes, mind mapping, reviewing aloud, organizing study time and taking breaks; they will help the learning process and acquisition of knowledge is more cash.

