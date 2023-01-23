By: Fernando Garzón – @fergarzon

It is increasingly common for companies to find themselves facing a marked diversity of generations in their work teams. According to the Active Population Survey, 19% of workers are from the Baby Boomer generation (born between 1946 and 1964), 45 % of generation X (1965 and 1980), 31% of Millennials (1981 and 1997) and 5% of generation Z (from 1998).

This mix represents a wide range of tastes, needs and challenges faced by companies and leaders in organizations.

One of the problems that have become evident in recent years is that companies that do not know and attend to the needs of each generation on time, show a high labor turnover, which increases expenses and generates reprocessing for training at the same time. new personnel.

A study by the Software company showed that more than half of the respondents from Generation Z declared that they planned to look for a new job in the next year.

This generation also reported being less satisfied with their job, 59%, and with their work-life balance, 56%. Almost two-thirds of them, 62%, said they felt more pressure to work during “office hours”, even though they said they do their best work outside of normal office hours.

ICT entrepreneur, he met Talengo, an independent firm of leadership experts, which offers search, evaluation and transformation solutions, with more than 10 years of history in Colombia and more than 25 years in the world, and which has been advising the main companies in the country on how to mitigate the impact of this problem.

They share 5 tips to retain young talent:

1. Leadership with personalization, not from the collective: There must be an interest in each collaborator to understand what motivates them.

2. Take advantage of Collective Intelligence: Listening to everyone’s opinions and positions enriches the organization.

3. Have a workplace wellness strategy:that includes training processes, professional growth and mentoring.

4. Monitor the work environment: it’s important to know how they are perceiving internal communications, how they feel about leadership.

5. Go beyond paying a salary: This is a thought of stability that only persists in the Baby Boomer generation. In order to reach diverse teams, it must be understood that today a set of things is valued, for example, having a balance between work and personal life, fostering work with purpose, that is, that the work of its collaborators impacts the world and the organization.

