SCANDICCI – The driver of a truck dead and 15 injured in a rear-end collision caused by the same heavy vehicle that crashed into two Granturismo buses during the night on the Autosole near Florence, at km 282, after the junction. According to what is learned, several immigrants were traveling in the buses already welcomed at the reception center in Lampedusa and were on their way to other reception centers. Due to the large amount of debris that was scattered on the road by the impact, several oncoming cars were seriously damaged, with fuel and tire tanks breaking.

Firefighters, 118, Polstrada and personnel of the Autostrade Company intervened on the spot. The firefighters also collaborated with the health personnel to ensure the safety of the area due to the combustible materials on the roadway, which remained closed to allow rescue operations and was then reopened. The 15 injured were taken to the emergency room of the hospitals in Florence.