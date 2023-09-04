Tired, but with faith to arrive in front of the “Churonita” – breaking latest news

Under the intense sun, but with the faith of reaching the feet of the Virgin.

Since last weekend, hundreds of pilgrims from the province of Azuay began to arrive in the city of Loja, with the purpose of visiting the Virgin of El Cisne. Most do it walking and others by bicycle, but all with the sole goal of prostrating themselves at their feet.

miracles

About two to three days, the pilgrims walk from their homeland to Loja: it is more than 200 kilometers. During their journey, in the parish of San Lucas they use the old road to Cuenca, although the weather conditions have not been optimal, due to the intense heat.

Most of the pilgrims make this journey for miracles related to the health of themselves or their families.

Kléver Quituisica Huaca has been following this path for around 15 years. He told Diario Crónica that every year he, his brother and his brother-in-law leave his house located in the canton of El Pan, province of Azuay, at dawn on September 1. The rest of his family does it by bus and they are in the city of Loja.

“We do this walk in gratitude to Churonita, since she gave a second chance to a nephew and cured him of a serious illness,” he said.

For his part, Andrés Huaca Caicedo told this newspaper that in his case it is the sixth year that he has made the pilgrimage. “Since we left home we have endured the intense sun and the strong cold, but the Virgin gives us strength to continue and reach her throne.”

Ángel Cusco Arias, a devotee from Cuenca, also walked for several days. He told Diario Crónica that he thanks the Sacred Image for helping him get to the city. “It has helped me a lot because they were going to amputate my finger from her hand due to diabetes, I begged her and now I am healthy. I thought that if they take my finger, then why study music, ”he said.

According to Carlos Enrique Cusco, also a parishioner, when they arrive at the San Lucas parish, “the road to Loja becomes lighter and the wind rather pushes us to continue forward.”

Arrival

The pilgrims will arrive until Friday, September 8, after which they undertake the trip to the El Cisne parish, where their journey ends and they return to their homeland. (YO)

