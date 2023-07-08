Tired of mistreatment, 4 members of the Farc dissidents surrendered to the Army in Tame

Authorities achieved the voluntary surrender of four individuals who declared to be members of the Uriel Londoño Company, of the Farc dissidents.

At the time of the presentation at the Rafael Navas Pardo Combat Engineer Battalion No. 18, in the municipality of Tame, these individuals handed over three M4 rifles, one AK47 rifle, one grenade, eight metal magazines, ammunition of different caliber and quartermaster material.

Immediately, the Army began actions to facilitate their return to legality, guaranteeing the protection of their lives and personal integrity.

“We feel totally grateful to the Army, we do not feel sorry for having made this decision, they have shown me what they have really told me, where we were we felt cheated, they mistreated us, there was too much demand and in exchange for fighting for an ideal that we did not You can see the future”(…), the four subjects assured after turning themselves in.

The subjects are already advancing the formal processes of admission to the Program of Humanitarian Attention to the Demobilized, led by the Ministry of National Defense.

The National Army invites the members of this Organized Armed Group to appear before the authorities and receive the benefits that the National Government offers them to start a new life project.

Source: National Army

