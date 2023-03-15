Fatigue is often the first symptom that something is wrong with the body, that it needs too much energy to fight off an infection or an organ disorder. Why you should always take fatigue seriously.

Tiredness has various causes: it is often a sign of lack of sleep, exhaustion or stress. Some people also react to a change in weather or season with tiredness. In these cases you can Exercise and certain foods helpto get going again. In most cases, phases of being tired can be overcome quite quickly with a short walk in the fresh air, drinking enough water or standing by the open window for ten minutes. However, it is possible that the tiredness is also an expression of a disease that should be treated. In any case, you should take the exhausted state of your body seriously and consult a doctor for clarification if it stops for a long time.

Constantly tired: Thyroid, liver and heart can be the trigger

Fatigue has many causes, ranging from lack of sleep and stress to conditions such as depression, burnout and hypothyroidism. © YAY Images/Imago

If the tiredness lasts longer, it could also be a warning sign of a disease, such as:

Don’t miss anything: You can find everything to do with health in the regular newsletter from our partner 24vita.de.

Hypothyroidism: Eleven non-specific symptoms indicate the disease Hypothyroidism: Eleven non-specific symptoms indicate the disease

If you have certain criteria of tiredness, you should go to the doctor, like that pharmacy magazine explained:

You have not slept well for a long time, have trouble falling asleep, wake up frequently, are tired the next day

The phase of tiredness is no longer short-lived, it is not replaced by an awake, active time

Being tired lasts longer than you are used to

Your tiredness and exhaustion put a noticeable strain on your everyday life

You have the feeling that you can no longer cope well with your day

Other symptoms also become noticeable, such as pain, dizziness and night sweats See also Creative hand-painted |Short track speed skating team wins first gold of Chinese delegation - Xinhua English.news.cn

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. In no way does it replace a visit to the doctor. Unfortunately, our editors are not allowed to answer individual questions about clinical pictures.

Rubriklistenbild: © YAY Images/Imago