Titan submersible: rescuers detect noises underwater

Rescue teams searching for the submersible near the Titanic wreckage detected “underwater noises” in the area of ​​the disappearance, the US Coast Guard said Wednesday, when the five occupants are estimated to have less than 24 hours’ worth of oxygen.

Communication with the 6.5-meter-long submersible Titan was lost on Sunday two hours after it began its descent toward the vestiges of the mythical ocean liner, located almost 4,000 meters deep and about 600 km from Newfoundland, in the North Atlantic.

“Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV (Remotely Operated Vehicle) operations relocated in an attempt to explore the source of the noises,” it said. on Twitter the First District of the United States Coast Guard.

Searches for the ROV “have returned negative results but are continuing,” the military maritime division added.

Citing an internal US government document, CNN reported that “additional acoustic signals have been heard that will help direct surface resources while maintaining hope of finding survivors.”

On board the Titan are the British millionaire Hamish Harding, president of the Action Aviation company, the Pakistani Shahzada Dawood, vice president of Engro, and his son Suleman, the French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush, general director of OceanGate Expeditions, the company that operates the submersible.

The cost of the tour is $250,000 per passenger.

Ships and planes are heading to the site to reinforce the vast search operation deployed by the US and Canadian coast guards in the area.

The Pentagon announced the dispatch of a third C-130 and three C-17 aircraft, while an underwater robot sent by the French Oceanographic Institute will join the search on Wednesday.

complex operation

“This is a very complex search and the unified team is working tirelessly to put all available resources and knowledge to work as quickly as possible,” US Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick told reporters.

Rescuers now estimate that the passengers now have less than a day of oxygen left, as the submersible can hold up to 96 hours of emergency air.

Former OceanGate Expeditions director of marine operations David Lochridge, fired for questioning the Titan’s safety, cited the submersible’s “unproven and experimental design” in a lawsuit.

In a message posted on his Instagram account before setting out on the trip, Harding, 58, said he was proud to be part of this expedition.

“Due to the worst Newfoundland winter in 40 years, this mission is likely to be the first and only crewed mission to the Titanic in 2023,” he wrote.

Mike Reiss, an American television writer who visited the wreckage of the Titanic in 2022, told the BBC that the experience was disorienting.

“The compass immediately stopped working and started spinning, so we had to circle blindly on the ocean floor,” he explained.

aware of the danger

But everyone knows the danger of the expedition, Reiss told the BBC. “You sign a document before going up and on the first page death is mentioned three times.”

The Titanic sank on its maiden voyage between the English city of Southampton and New York in 1912 after colliding with an iceberg. Fifteen hundred people of the 2,224 who undertook the voyage died in the shipwreck.

The remains of the ocean liner, split in two, were discovered in 1985. Since then, treasure hunters and tourists have visited the area.

Alistair Greig, professor of marine engineering at University College London, considers two hypotheses about the accident.

One alludes to an electrical or communications problem, but in that case the submersible could have surfaced and floated until “found.” The submersible can only be opened from the outside.

The other “is that the pressure hull was damaged,” Greig said in a statement.

