“Titan”: US Coast Guard takes charge of the investigation

US Coast Guard takes charge of “Titan” investigation – salvage operation underway

Allegations against submarine operators are getting louder

After debris from the “Titan” was found, the US Coast Guard assumed the pressurized cabin had imploded. According to marine experts, it must have taken place within a millisecond. The operating company of the submersible has been criticized for ignoring safety warnings.

The US Coast Guard is now in charge of the investigation into the “Titan” tragedy. A salvage operation is currently underway on the seabed, the chief investigator said. We work together with international partners.

With international help, the US Coast Guard is leading the investigation into the Titan submersible that crashed in the North Atlantic. A salvage operation is currently underway on the seabed, and the scene of the accident has been mapped, said the Coast Guard’s chief investigator, Jason Neubauer, on Sunday. If necessary, his team can also recommend that prosecutors initiate criminal or civil proceedings. The main goal of the investigation is to prevent the fate of the “Titan” from repeating itself, said Neubauer.

US Coast Guard investigators worked closely with the National Transportation Security Agency, the Canadian Competent Authority, and French and British marine casualty investigators. Evidence would be collected at the port of St. John’s in Newfoundland, Canada, added Neubauer.

When asked about the possible salvage of the bodies, Neubauer said only: “I will not go into the details of the salvage work. But we are taking every precaution on the spot in case we come across any human remains.”

Investigators have begun questioning the crew

Meanwhile, Canada’s Transportation Safety Board (TSB) began investigating Titan’s mothership, Polar Prince. The ship docked in St. John’s, Newfoundland on Saturday. The TSB began questioning the crew and evaluating the log books. The “Titan”, operated by the private company Oceangate, was brought to its deployment site by the Canadian-flagged mother ship.

After the disappearance of the “Titan” on Sunday a week ago, the US Coast Guard, with the help of Canadian forces in particular, launched a large-scale search around 700 kilometers south of the Canadian island of Newfoundland. Wreckage of the vehicle was discovered just 500 meters from the bow of the “Titanic” wreck. So it was clear: The five occupants, including Oceangate boss Stockton Rush, are dead.

According to various experts, the developers and operators of the submersible circumvented accepted standards and disregarded warnings. According to media reports, as early as 2018 a letter from the organization Marine Technology Society (MTS) warned of the experimental nature of the tourist offer and that the trips could end in disaster.

