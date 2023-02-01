The two greatest artists of the popular genre of Colombia unite all their machinery to challenge the music industry in their native country. Yeison Jiménez and Jessi Uribe announce the most anticipated duel by their followers, a contest that for the first time will devastate 12 cities and municipalities in the country in the “Titanes tour 2023”.

Together with this news, it announces that on February 3rd, a musical collaboration between the two is officially released for the first time with the single “I threw myself into alcohol”, produced by Yohan Usuga.

“Titanes tour 2023” will be a show for history, a musical hand in hand, song by song, with the successes of each one; hits that have led them to jointly achieve more than 5 Billion streams and an audience of more than 30 million followers on all their social networks.

Songs like: Sweet sin, OK, The Guilt, Let’s kill the desire, If they see me crying, My weakness, Repeat it, De Pura Rabia, The adventurer, Damn swallow, Come back and it happens to me, Not anymore my love, What day is today? , Por qué la envy, Bandida, among many others, will be part of the concert repertoire, with a setup designed exclusively for the tour.

But also, the show will be simultaneous, each one on stage interpreting their own songs and paying homage to the legends of popular music they admire; a new experience from which little by little more details and surprises will be revealed; an international production by Arceyut Producciones and CMN Events.

For Yeison Jiménez these two releases, both the musical with “Me Tiré al alcohol” and “Titanes Tour”, are the most ambitious news that will grab headlines; “The public was crying out for it, it is the union of two young, powerful generations, of two giants who love this profession and we are giving everything so that our followers can enjoy the best of us live.”

The song that we are launching on February 3… We had been looking for the perfect one for several years and “Me Tiré al alcohol” is one of those heartbreaking songs, out of spite, the pure tusa as we say… A single where each one shines vocally and in their interpretation,” he concluded.

For her part, Jessi Uribe assures that this tour means a lot in her career “with this tour we want to break the mold, propose new formats within the industry, but above all, surprise our audience and offer a high-level show to all fans. of popular music. The genre is built between everyone and the public was asking for it several years ago, with the tour and with the release of “Me tire al alcohol” we left a clear message, it is the moment of the popular genre”.

For Ernesto Arceyut, CEO of Arceyut Producciones and director of the project “it is a source of pride but above all a responsibility to be able to carry out a tour of these characteristics throughout the Colombian territory in the first phase and in the best way, we feel grateful to the artists for the trust they have placed in us.

The working group behind all this assembly are the best in their category, professional and committed. We can assure you that you will have a first level show never seen before in Colombia, nor in the popular genre”.

