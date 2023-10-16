Title: A Decade of Collaboration on the “One Belt, One Road” Initiative: Expanding the Road of Happiness for Global Benefit

Join hands to expand the road of happiness that benefits the world – Ten years of working together on the “One Belt, One Road” avenue

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 11 – During the National Day, creative three-dimensional flower beds with unique characteristics were arranged along Chang’an Street in Beijing. One of the flower beds called “The Road to Happiness” attracted many passers-by to stop. Dolphins leap for joy, freighters are fully loaded and sailing, and China-Europe trains are sailing ahead. The “Belt and Road” elements are surrounded by various flowers, which means that all countries will work together to pave this road of happiness that benefits the world wider and further.

The world-famous third Belt and Road International Cooperation Summit Forum will be held in Beijing from October 17th to 18th, with the theme of “High-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and joint efforts to achieve common development and prosperity.” Ten years ago, President Xi Jinping proposed the joint construction of the “Silk Road Economic Belt” and the “21st Century Maritime Silk Road”, that is, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, which painted a grand picture of interconnection and win-win cooperation for the world. blueprint.

Over the past 10 years, from the “big freehand” layout to the precise and delicate “meticulous painting”, the co-building countries have jointly drawn this grand blueprint into a magnificent, colorful and wonderful “Silk Road Picture Scroll”: China-Laos Railway Let Laos transform from a “land-locked country” to a “land-linked country”, Greek Piraeus Port cargo ships are busy coming in and out, and Sri Lanka’s Puttalam Power Station lights up thousands of lights… Looking around, on the magnificent “Silk Road Picture Scroll”, What it shows is the moving prospect of people from all over the world working together to create a happy and beautiful life and jointly build a more peaceful and prosperous world.

“Within the four seas, we are like a family.” “There is a flow of wealth and millet, without any stranding, so that each other can move back and forth.” Thousands of years ago, Chinese ancestors longed for a beautiful picture of unimpeded trade and common prosperity. Today’s “Belt and Road” construction is working hard to turn the vision into reality.

President Xi Jinping pointed out: “The key to jointly building the ‘Belt and Road’ is connectivity.” Over the past 10 years, the “Belt and Road” countries have promoted the Silk Road spirit with peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning, and mutual benefit as the core. , with interconnection as the main line, promote policy communication, facility connectivity, unimpeded trade, financial integration, and people-to-people bonds, and continue to achieve deeper economic integration, development linkage, and sharing of results.

China and co-building countries have promoted the docking of strategic plans, and policy communication has continued to deepen. As of the end of June 2023, China had signed more than 200 cooperation documents on the Belt and Road Initiative with more than 150 countries and more than 30 international organizations on five continents. China successfully held the first and second “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum in 2017 and 2019 respectively, and will soon hold the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum. All parties involved in the joint construction have continuously strengthened policy communication, reached consensus on cooperation, and gathered strong synergy to jointly promote high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road”.

The joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has overcome difficulties in facility connectivity and continuously made new progress and breakthroughs. Under the framework of the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, major projects have been successfully completed, and iconic facilities have been put into use: the cross-sea bridge in the Maldives has a traffic volume of hundreds of millions of people, and the “Africa’s No. 1” building in the Central Business District of Egypt’s new administrative capital has been opened. “A high-rise building” rises from the ground. The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway has shortened the travel time between Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, and the famous tourist city Bandung from more than 3 hours to more than 40 minutes… In the past 10 years, the “six corridors, six routes, multiple countries and multiple ports” have been The interconnection architecture has been basically formed, and the “four-in-one” interconnection layout of land, sea, space and network has been continuously improved.

The level of unimpeded trade among countries participating in the “Belt and Road Initiative” has been continuously improved, and the level of trade liberalization and facilitation has been continuously improved. The scale of trade and investment has been expanding steadily. The scale of “Made in China” exports to co-building countries such as new energy vehicles, engineering machinery and engineering vehicles, and household appliances has continued to expand. High-quality foods from co-building countries such as Thai fragrant rice, Kenyan avocados, and Uzbekistan chocolate have become increasingly popular. More and more food is put on Chinese tables. Statistics show that from 2013 to 2022, the total import and export volume between China and co-building countries totaled US$19.1 trillion, with an average annual growth rate of 6.4%. In 2022, the total import and export volume between China and co-building countries will be nearly US$2.9 trillion, accounting for 45.4% of China‘s total foreign trade value during the same period, an increase of 6.2 percentage points from 2013.

The “Belt and Road” financial exchanges and cooperation continue to expand in depth, providing a sustainable and powerful driving force for the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. In Samarkand, an important hub of the ancient Silk Road, the Samarkand Tourism Center was successfully completed in 2022. The 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization was held at the Samarkand International Conference Center in the tourism center. This new landmark of the ancient Silk Road city was developed and constructed with the support of a special RMB loan provided by the Silk Road Fund to the State Foreign Economic Bank of Uzbekistan. It is a microcosm of the continuous expansion of financial integration for the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. As of the end of June 2023, the Silk Road Fund has signed a total of 75 investment projects with a committed investment amount of approximately US$22.04 billion; the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has 106 members and has approved 227 investment projects with a total investment of US$43.6 billion. The projects involve transportation, energy, public health and other fields.

People-to-people and cultural exchanges among the countries participating in the “Belt and Road” initiative have been continuously enriched and deepened, and the bridges between peoples of various countries have become smoother. A few years ago, the Lebanese film “Home” was released in China and impressed countless Chinese audiences; in recent years, Chinese reality-themed TV series “In the World” and “Mountains and Seas” and other works have been popular in dozens of “Belt and Road” countries. . Over the past 10 years, China and its co-founding countries have carried out extensive multi-level and multi-field people-to-people and cultural exchanges. Cooperation in education, culture, sports and other fields has been fruitful. Various Silk Road cultural years, tourism years, art festivals, film and television bridges, seminars, and think tank dialogues have been held. People-to-people and cultural cooperation projects such as this have brought the people of the participating countries closer together, deepened exchanges and mutual learning between different civilizations, and laid a solid foundation for public opinion for high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road”.