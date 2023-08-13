Title and play-off − Zell am See has big plans again

Polar bears have strengthened themselves with veterans and talents. Alexander Lahoda and Mario Altmann moved from the top league to Pinzgau.

EK Zell am See caused quite a stir last season. With an average of almost 1700 spectators per home game, the Pinzgau ice hockey club was once again the clear number one in the Alps Hockey League. With a final victory over the Red Bull Juniors, they secured the Austrian championship title in the league. In addition, Henrik Neubauer’s appearance at the World Cup with Austria’s national team even brought the polar bears into the international limelight.

This also ensured that the shooting star left the club (despite a previous contract extension) for his Swedish homeland, but Zell kept the majority of his top performers including coach Mike Flanagan and even moved the “prodigal son” Alexander Lahoda and long-time national player Mario Altmann Change from the top division to the Pinzgau. In addition to the experienced Canadian Nick Huard, talents from the Vienna Capitals also provide additional reinforcement in the squad. In the summer, the polar bears agreed on a long-term cooperation with the traditional club from the federal capital. But that’s not all: the Zeller Eisarena has also been further modernized and made fit for the future with a new cabin wing, fitness room and VIP area. In addition, another main sponsor could be won with Althafen Real Estate.

The club officials were correspondingly proud and confident during the first ice training session. “We want to achieve direct play-off qualification and defend the Austrian championship,” said managing director Patrick Schwarz, explaining the ambitious goals for the season. At the age of 36, newcomer Altmann is looking forward to fresh incentives. “Moving to a new league, new goals – all of that creates bite. Ultimately, it’s also about titles – that’s what you put on your skates for,” explains the experienced defender. Local hero Philip Putnik can hardly wait for the first match. I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the best fans in the league again,” emphasizes the 30-year-old Zeller.

In the first week of training, the players were first checked using all the rules of the art. On Tuesday (7.30 p.m.) the test match against Jesenice in the Zeller Eisarena is on the agenda. The following day (7.45 p.m.) the players will be presented at the Zell Summer Night Festival on the town square.

