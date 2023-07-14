Title: Austin City Ends Cooperation with State Police amid Controversy over Treatment of Hispanic Boy

Title: Incident Involving Hispanic Boy Prompts Austin to Halt Cooperation with State Police

Date: [Date]

Austin, Texas – A 10-year-old Hispanic boy and his father are calling for a review of the actions taken by state police after a distressing encounter on Sunday. The incident, which involved the pointing of guns, has intensified the mounting concerns surrounding racial profiling and discrimination against Hispanics and African Americans. As a result, the city of Austin has chosen to sever its collaboration with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) in an effort to address these issues and prioritize community safety.

The young boy, identified as Ángel Meza, shared his harrowing experience with local television station Fox7. “I thought they were here to protect me,” Ángel said. “All I heard was a yell behind me to ‘get in the car,’ and when I turned around, I saw guns pointed at me.”

Ángel and his father, Carlos Meza, were returning home from a swimming pool when they noticed a patrol vehicle had illuminated its lights. Uncertain if they were being stopped by DPS, Carlos pulled up in front of their residence, prompting Ángel to exit the car, eager to use the bathroom.

“My son really wanted to go to the bathroom, so he got out of the car, and they told him no. We heard a lot of screaming,” Carlos recalled.

Terrified and trembling, Ángel described the officers pointing their guns at him. His father noted that during the ordeal, a DPS agent approached his window, also aiming a weapon at him. After discovering that Carlos had no license plates, the authorities detained him for an hour before issuing a fine, but allowed Ángel to depart sooner.

“The state has to be held accountable for the cops on the road here in Austin,” Carlos emphasized.

Following this alarming incident, the city authorities decided to suspend their collaboration with DPS, which had been initiated in late March at the request of Austin officials. Jesus Garza, Acting City Chief, stated in a press release, “Recent events demonstrate that we need to discontinue working jointly with DPS. Since the inception of this cooperation, I have said that I want Austinites to feel safe and secure.”

However, member of the Austin City Council, Mackenzie Kelly, cast doubt on the claims made by the Meza family, stating that body camera footage does not seem to support their version of events.

Univision News reached out to DPS for their response to the incident and cooperation with Austin, but no response was received by the time of publication.

The controversy surrounding DPS’s role in Austin has been escalating. While Garza acknowledged that the cooperation had led to a decrease in violent crimes, crimes involving firearms, and traffic-related deaths, critics argue that it violates Austin’s values. A report from the Travis County Prosecutor’s Office in early May highlighted that nearly 90% of the arrests made by DPS under the collaboration were of Blacks and Latinos.

Councilwoman Vanessa Fuentes expressed her concerns on Twitter, stating, “Our communities are at risk when authorities work against them instead of with them.” She emphasized that many individuals “do not feel safe.”

Despite Austin’s decision to suspend cooperation, DPS has insisted on continuing patrols and has been supported by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who asserted that they have jurisdiction over every inch of the state.

This is not the first time DPS has faced controversies of this nature. The Texas Tribune reports that four years ago, when DPS was deployed to Dallas to address rising homicide rates, similar patterns of racial profiling were observed. The intervention ended prematurely after a DPS officer shot and killed a black man during a traffic stop.

As the debate rages on, the incident involving Ángel Meza has become a poignant symbol of the ongoing struggle to rectify systemic biases and preserve the safety and well-being of all citizens in the city of Austin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

