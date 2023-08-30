Title: “Charting a Path Towards Chinese-Style Modernization: The Mission of Xi Jinping’s Theme Education”

Plan in Mid-2023 to Write a New Chapter in Chinese-style Modernization

In mid-2023, China is gearing up to embark on a new chapter in its journey towards modernization with a plan that emphasizes learning, thinking, practice, and the realization of Xi Jinping’s mission to promote Chinese-style modernization. As the Communist Party of China enters its second century, it carries with it the hopes and expectations of over 1.4 billion Chinese people, as it strives to build a strong country and rejuvenate the nation.

The theme education on Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era is currently being carried out by the entire party. This is the sixth concentrated inner-party education since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a major measure to implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress. General Secretary Xi Jinping has emphasized the significance of this theme education, calling it a “major event related to the overall situation” and stressing the need to forge the party into an invincible force.

The fundamental task of this theme education is to integrate learning, thinking, and application, and to transform the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era into a firm ideal, temper the party spirit, guide practice, and promote work. General Secretary Xi Jinping has set the direction for this education, emphasizing the importance of firm ideals and beliefs, political ability, thinking ability, practical ability, as well as improving work style, and implementing policies effectively. This theme education is seen as timely and critical in the efforts to build a strong country and rejuvenate the nation.

During local investigations and surveys conducted throughout the year, General Secretary Xi Jinping provided guidance and elucidation on the theme education. In Guangdong, he emphasized the importance of building the soul through learning, loyalty to the party, and standing firm on the people’s stand. In Shaanxi, the focus was on increasing wisdom through learning, improving political and thinking abilities, and enhancing practical skills. In Inner Mongolia, the emphasis was on rectifying the style through learning, fostering a pragmatic, clean, and honest style. In Jiangsu, the call was to promote work through learning and establish a view of political achievements that benefit the people, gather the spirit of entrepreneurship, and create a good situation for implementation. In Sichuan, the focus was on evaluating the effectiveness of thematic education, including theoretical learning, investigation and research, promoting development, and cadre education and rectification.

Arming the whole party with innovative theories is a foundational principle of the Communist Party of China. General Secretary Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and excellent traditional Chinese culture. He emphasized this during the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development, where he further elaborated on the significance of the “two combinations” and the building of modern Chinese civilization. Implementing the theme education is seen as an opportunity to strengthen the party’s innovative theoretical arm, improve the level of Marxism, and enhance the party’s ability to govern and lead.

To strengthen theoretical study, General Secretary Xi Jinping has outlined the path of reading original works, understanding principles, thinking more, and learning deeply. The Party Central Committee has approved eight learning materials for the theme education, and the first and second volumes of “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works” have been released. These materials provide the foundation for party members and cadres to engage in original study, innovative methodology, rule-based learning, and practice-based learning, thereby internalizing the party’s innovative theory and translating it into action.

In-depth research through investigation and research is regarded as a crucial skill for successfully implementing policies. General Secretary Xi Jinping has emphasized the significance of investigation and research in various tasks. It is considered an essential tool of the party and a foundation for achieving excellence in all areas of work.

As China moves forward with this plan in mid-2023, the goal is to write a new chapter in Chinese-style modernization. By focusing on learning, thinking, practice, and the realization of Xi Jinping’s mission, the Communist Party of China aims to build a strong country and rejuvenate the nation, carrying the expectations of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people with it.