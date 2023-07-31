Title: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Celebrates 10 Years of Development Dividends

Subtitle: The ambitious project showcases extensive cooperation and shared benefits

(ISLAMABAD, July 31st) – The Pakistani government hosted a grand celebration in the capital, Islamabad, marking the 10th anniversary of the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on July 31st. As a pioneering project under the Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC has not only yielded fruitful results over the past decade but has also become a model of friendship between China and Pakistan, showcasing the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits.

The economic revitalization brought forth by CPEC

In 2008, an article titled “Pakistan faces more crises: electricity, flour, sugar, water, natural gas crises – where is the way out?” made headlines on the Pakistani internet, sparking widespread discussions. The article depicted a dire situation in which major cities experienced prolonged electricity, gas, and water shortages. Zemir Awan, the founding chairman of the Pakistani think tank Global Silk Road Research Alliance, stated that Pakistan’s development was facing challenges due to coercion and pressure from Western countries. However, it was the launch of CPEC that breathed new life into Pakistan.

Launched in 2013, CPEC has since seen more than 50 cooperation agreements signed between the Chinese and Pakistani governments, emphasizing four key areas: Gwadar Port, energy, infrastructure construction, and industrial cooperation. This strategic layout has propelled the rapid development of the corridor and Pakistan’s overall progress. In just a few years, numerous projects, including coal-fired power stations, renewable energy ventures, and infrastructure projects, have transformed Pakistan’s energy sector and improved connectivity.

Significant milestones and achievements

The completion of Sahiwal, Qasim Port, and Hub coal-fired power stations has remarkably mitigated the power shortage crisis in Pakistan since 2017. Meanwhile, renewable energy projects such as Karot Hydropower Station, Dawo Wind Power Project, and Bahawalpur Photovoltaic Power Station have diversified Pakistan’s energy sources. The Thar Coalfield’s coal-electricity integration project has also contributed significantly to Pakistan’s energy self-sufficiency.

Infrastructure development has received a considerable boost with notable projects such as the upgrade of the Karakoram Highway, the Lahore Orange Line rail transit project, and the Peshawar-Karachi Expressway. These projects have improved road accessibility, reducing travel time significantly and bringing about substantial changes.

Gwadar Port, a crucial component of CPEC, has witnessed significant progress, including the completion of a multi-purpose wharf with three 50,000-ton berths and the operationalization of the first phase of the Gwadar Port Free Zone. These developments have attracted over 35 companies with investments exceeding 3 billion yuan.

Moreover, the first phase of the Rasakay Special Economic Zone project further strengthens industrial cooperation between China and Pakistan. The Lahore Orange Line, Pakistan’s first subway, inaugurated its operations, marking the entry into the “metro era” and further enhancing connectivity within the country.

Shared benefits and prosperity for the people

Analysts believe that over the past decade, CPEC has brought substantial economic benefits to the Pakistani people and deepened the bond between China and Pakistan. Data from the Chinese embassy in Pakistan reveals that CPEC has contributed USD 25.4 billion in direct investment to Pakistan, creating over 236,000 jobs and facilitating the construction of highways, electricity generation, and transmission grids.

CPEC has brought about tangible improvements in the lives of the local population. Projects such as the Gwadar Port Free Zone, vocational and technical colleges, and the China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital have positively impacted local communities and aided social and economic development. The initiative has indirectly created job opportunities for over 100 local small and medium-sized enterprises, contributing significantly to poverty alleviation efforts in Pakistan.

Promoting regional development and prosperity

China and Pakistan share an enduring strategic partnership and friendship, with their alliance continuously growing stronger. International observers argue that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor plays a pivotal role in promoting regional prosperity. The transformative impact of the Belt and Road Initiative, along with CPEC’s infrastructure development, not only benefits Pakistan but also has positive implications for neighboring countries. It enhances regional connectivity, stimulates economic growth, promotes stability, and opens up opportunities for infrastructure development and economic growth in South Asian countries.

Hassan Bout, an associate professor at Bahria University in Pakistan, emphasizes that CPEC is a manifestation of regional connectivity and seeks to uplift people’s lives through inclusive development and mutual prosperity. By eliminating developmental bottlenecks, ensuring energy security, and creating employment opportunities, the corridor facilitates the socio-economic growth of the region.

Irfan Shahzad Thakalvi, director of the Eurasian Century Institute of Pakistan, states that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has indirectly generated countless job opportunities and helped address poverty in local communities.

As the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor commemorates its 10th anniversary, it stands as a testament to the successes of extensive cooperation and shared outcomes. The initiative has played a pivotal role in transforming Pakistan’s economy and promoting regional growth and connectivity.