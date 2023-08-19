Title: “China’s Communist Party Holds Meeting to Discuss Flood Prevention and Relief Efforts”

The Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a meeting on August 17th to discuss the deployment of flood prevention and relief efforts, as well as post-disaster recovery and reconstruction work. The meeting was presided over by Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that the current period is critical for flood control in China. Under the leadership of the Party Central Committee, various levels of party committees and governments have strengthened organizational leadership and implemented responsibilities. The national comprehensive fire rescue team, the People’s Liberation Army, the Armed Police, central enterprises, and social forces have all played a vital role in flood prevention and relief efforts, resulting in significant achievements.

However, it was emphasized that China is still in the main flood season, and disasters like heavy rain, floods, and typhoons continue to occur in many parts of the country. The risks of flood disasters in some river basins and the emergence of drought in certain areas should not be taken lightly. It is essential for all relevant regions, departments, and units to remain vigilant and prioritize the safety of people’s lives and property.

The meeting called for accurate responses to early warnings and the strengthening of the linkage between meteorological early warnings and disaster forecasts. It stressed the importance of implementing emergency plans and action measures based on imminent disaster early warnings, as well as conducting detailed flood control measures for weak areas and potential risks. The meeting also emphasized the need for efficient and scientific rescue operations, coordination between various rescue forces, and the proper resettlement of affected individuals.

Furthermore, the meeting highlighted the importance of utilizing disaster relief funds effectively and speeding up recovery and reconstruction efforts. It called for the repair of damaged infrastructure, farmland, and agricultural facilities, as well as the restoration of public facilities such as schools and hospitals. Financial institutions were urged to provide support and assistance to disaster-stricken areas. The meeting also emphasized the importance of enhancing China‘s disaster prevention, mitigation, and relief capabilities through careful investigation, summarization, and improvements in emergency command systems at all levels.

Finally, the meeting called for the implementation of the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment at all levels. It emphasized the role of leading cadres and the need for all relevant regions, departments, and units to fulfill their duties. Grassroots party organizations and party members and cadres were urged to play their part in flood prevention and relief efforts. Additionally, efforts to improve flood control engineering systems, urban flood control and drainage capacities, and grassroots disaster prevention and risk avoidance capabilities were highlighted.

The meeting concluded by emphasizing the importance of transforming political, organizational, and close contact advantages into powerful political advantages in order to effectively respond to flood prevention, relief, and post-disaster recovery and reconstruction work.

