One Connection Benefits the World: China‘s Sustainable Transportation Injects New Vitality into Global Development

Beijing, September 25 – The Global Sustainable Transportation Summit Forum opened today in Beijing, attracting transportation experts and professionals from around the world to discuss the future of sustainable development in transportation. As China continues to invest in building a safe, convenient, and green transportation system, it is injecting new vitality into the global transportation industry.

China has made significant strides in transportation development, strengthening its infrastructure and sharing its successes with the world. For instance, the recently opened Qingbaijiang to Zhenjiang Pass section of the Sichuan-Qinghai Railway has transformed the transportation landscape in northwest Sichuan. Additionally, the completion of the Medog Highway, the establishment of “county-to-county connectivity” in the country, and the advancements in domestic cruise manufacturing technology have all contributed to China‘s transportation achievements. Notably, China now boasts the world‘s largest high-speed railway network, a world-class port group, and connections through air and sea around the world.

The construction of safe and convenient transportation infrastructure is a fundamental aspect of sustainable transportation development. By the end of 2022, China aims to have over 40,000 kilometers of high-speed railways, expressways covering 98% of cities with a population over 200,000, 2,751 port berths of 10,000 tons and above, and an urban rail transit network spanning 9,554 kilometers. Furthermore, China will issue 254 transport airport certificates.

Sustainable transportation plays a crucial role in addressing the issue of uneven development. This is evident in the increase of passengers at Lhasa Gonggar Airport in Tibet, which saw a year-on-year increase of 83.8% during the summer travel season. China‘s aviation services have reached 83% of the population in poverty-stricken areas, and road transportation networks now extend to every qualified village. These improvements have brought significant changes to once-isolated and underdeveloped regions such as the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Dabie Mountains, Yunnan-Guizhou Plateau, and Daxinganling, which are now thriving due to accessible transportation.

Innovation has been a driving force behind China‘s sustainable transportation development. Chinese brands such as BYD, Leapmotor, and Xpeng have made their mark at international auto shows, showcasing the country’s advancements in new energy vehicles, autonomous driving technology, and other sustainable transportation solutions. China‘s new energy vehicle sales have seen a tremendous increase, from 13,000 in 2012 to a projected 6.887 million in 2022. The adoption of new batteries and green technologies exemplifies China‘s commitment to building an efficient and green transportation system.

China‘s efforts to promote green and low-carbon transportation are evident in the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell stacks in the fully automated terminal of Shandong Port Qingdao Port. The use of hydrogen fuel cells not only reduces equipment weight but also simplifies equipment structure and maintenance requirements. In addition, China‘s successful implementation of high-voltage shore power and ship-to-ship transmission operations at the GCL Power Plant Pier in Taicang showcases the country’s commitment to building a greener transportation ecosystem.

China has also expanded its emphasis on green development beyond its borders. The construction of the Temburong Cross-Sea Bridge in Brunei, undertaken by a Chinese-funded construction company, prioritized green, intelligent, and efficient construction practices to minimize damage to the tropical rainforest. This project serves as an example of China‘s commitment to spreading the concept of green development globally.

To promote global development initiatives and fulfill the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, China actively contributes to sustainable development efforts. Through international road transport cooperation with 21 countries and the opening of international road transport services in 68 ports, China has made significant progress in connecting with the world. Projects like the China-Laos Railway and the China-Europe freight trains have become symbols of China‘s commitment to open cooperation and sustainable transportation.

The establishment of the China International Sustainable Transportation Innovation and Knowledge Center in October 2022 further demonstrates China‘s dedication to international cooperation and sustainable transportation development. As China continues to build a sustainable transportation system, it aims to create a future where people can enjoy their travels and goods can flow smoothly. This commitment to sustainable transportation will undoubtedly contribute to global development and cooperation.

