Title: “Cuban Embassy in the United States Targeted in Second Violent Attack: Investigation Underway”

Cuban Embassy in the United States Attacked with Molotov Cocktails

In a shocking incident on Sunday night, the Cuban embassy in the United States became the target of an attack carried out by an individual who hurled two Molotov cocktails. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The attack took place just hours after Cuban President Díaz-Canel arrived in Havana following his attendance at the United Nations General Assembly and other side events in New York City. This incident marks the second violent attack on the diplomatic headquarters in Washington, according to Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez.

Minister Rodríguez took to his X account to share his account of the incident at the Cuban embassy. He condemned the attack and highlighted the need for increased security measures to protect diplomatic missions.

The Mexican government swiftly responded to the attack, expressing its condemnation through a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The statement called for a thorough investigation into the incident and urged the authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

Secretary of Foreign Affairs Alicia Bárcena Ibarra also expressed her solidarity with Minister Rodríguez. In a tweet shared by the SRE (Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs) on its X account, she stated, “We stand in solidarity with the people and Government of Cuba in the face of the attack carried out tonight on the Embassy of that sister country in Washington DC. Mexico condemns all types of political violence.”

These events highlight the need for heightened security measures to safeguard diplomatic missions worldwide. The Mexican government’s support for Cuba in condemning this attack underlines the importance of international unity against acts of violence and hostility.

In other news, Mexico has recently shown its support for Cuba by donating 8,000 tablets to aid the country in its census tasks.

