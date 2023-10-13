Title: Donald Trump’s Self-Centered Foreign Policy and the Implications for 2024

Former US President Donald Trump’s recent comments about the conflict between Hamas and Israel have once again highlighted his self-centered approach to foreign policy. In his remarks, Trump criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, praised Hezbollah militants, and even sought to gain political points from the tragic attacks that killed over 1,200 people. These comments not only reveal Trump’s disregard for the national interest but also raise concerns about how he would handle such situations if he were to become president again in 2024.

Trump’s comments regarding Netanyahu reflect his transactional approach to foreign policy, where personal grievances and goals take precedence over diplomatic norms. He openly expressed his dissatisfaction with Netanyahu for not joining the US in the airstrike that killed Iranian intelligence chief Qasem Soleimani in 2020. Trump’s willingness to publicly criticize an ally, despite their efforts to align themselves politically with him, shows his one-way loyalty and his tendency to publicly reprimand those he feels have betrayed him.

Furthermore, Trump’s remarks about Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group hostile to Israel, seemed inappropriate given the circumstances. Praising adversaries who rule with an iron fist and violate humanitarian values only reinforces Trump’s habitual admiration for strong leaders, even if they pose a threat to the United States and its allies. This is not the first time he has expressed his admiration for foreign leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump’s approach to foreign policy, characterized by his “America First” ideology, has always placed his own political benefit above national interests. During his presidency, he showed a willingness to compromise national security for personal gain, such as siding with Putin over US intelligence agencies’ conclusions on Russian election interference. His disdain for traditional alliances and disregard for established international norms have raised concerns about the stability of global relations under his leadership.

While these comments may not reflect the actions he would take if he were president again, they provide insights into his mindset and raise doubts about his suitability for office. Trump’s remarks have also given an opportunity for his Republican Party rivals to criticize him for his behavior during a time of crisis.

In contrast, President Joe Biden has taken a more traditional approach to diplomacy, utilizing rhetoric, behind-the-scenes contacts, and the mobilization of allies to address the conflict between Hamas and Israel. Despite having his own political and personal differences with Netanyahu, Biden has shown unwavering support for Israel while also urging for a measured response that considers the humanitarian consequences and aims to prevent further escalation.

As the 2024 election looms and a potential rematch between Biden and Trump looms, voters will have to determine if Trump’s self-centered approach to foreign policy and his disregard for diplomatic norms make him fit for the Oval Office. While some Republicans may find his behavior authentic and a rejection of establishment elites, others see it as a concerning disregard for the rules of politics and basic human decency.

