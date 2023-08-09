Title: “Former US Coast Guard Director Covered Up Rape and Assault Investigation at Academy, New Report Finds”

Former US Coast Guard Director Covered Up Rape and Sexual Assault Investigation, According to Coast Guard Investigation

A US Coast Guard investigation has revealed that a former director of the agency covered up a high-profile investigation into rape and sexual assaults at the Coast Guard Academy four years ago. CNN first reported on the investigation, codenamed Operation Fouled Anchor, in late June. The investigation revealed a dark history of sexual misconduct at the prestigious academy, spanning from the late 1980s to 2006 and involving dozens of rapes and assaults. However, despite plans by other officials to go public with the investigation, the former director, Commander Karl L. Schultz, maintained secrecy around the case.

Internal files and interviews with individuals involved in the investigation show that Schultz and his second-in-command, Admiral Charles W. Ray, did not carry out plans to share the results with Congress and the public. They even required officials with access to case materials to sign nondisclosure agreements. The Coast Guard’s secrecy surrounding the investigation prevented a further public trial over how the alleged rapists and attackers were not held accountable at the academy.

Lawmakers are now demanding answers as to why Schultz and Ray withheld the information. Democratic Senators Maria Cantwell and Tammy Baldwin sent a letter to the Coast Guard expressing concern over the concealment of the investigation, which they believe was intentional.

Schultz’s predecessor, Admiral Paul Zukunft, had planned to inform Congress, issue a public apology to the victims, and brief officials at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees the Coast Guard. Zukunft claims to have informed Schultz about these plans. However, when Schultz took over as director, none of these actions were carried out. The investigation report was not officially briefed to Congress until CNN began asking questions about it.

The suppressed investigation has had far-reaching consequences, with additional alleged victims of sexual assault coming forward since the CNN report. Some victims, who were assaulted as cadets at the academy, testified that the attacks severely impacted their mental health, personal relationships, and careers. Meanwhile, some of their attackers went on to have impressive careers within the Coast Guard and other military organizations.

The current Coast Guard commanding officer, Linda Fagan, has apologized to the victims and promised to be more transparent about the agency’s problems. She claims to have only learned the full extent of Operation Fouled Anchor from the CNN report, and the agency indicates that she was not included in the senior leadership that oversaw the closure of the operation.

Lawmakers, including Senator Richard Blumenthal, have expressed outrage over the suppression of the investigation, calling it the “most shameful incident of sexual assault cover-up” in the US military. The Department of Homeland Security, under which the Coast Guard operates, declined to comment.

As the revelations continue to unfold, calls for accountability and justice for the victims are growing louder. The Coast Guard must address its internal issues and take concrete steps to prevent sexual assault within its ranks.

