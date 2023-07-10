Turn the beautiful picture of Chinese-style modernization into reality step by step

General Secretary Xi Jinping recently conducted an inspection and investigation in Jiangsu, emphasizing the importance of turning the beautiful picture of Chinese-style modernization into reality. During his visit, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Suzhou Industrial Park and spoke about the key factors of Chinese-style modernization, including the modernization of science and technology and the construction of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation.

Jiangsu plays a vital role in China‘s reform, opening up, and socialist modernization, accounting for 6% of the population and creating over 10% of the total economic output. General Secretary Xi Jinping has always paid attention to Jiangsu, with this being his fourth visit to the province since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

During his visit to Suzhou Industrial Park, General Secretary Xi Jinping praised the park for its progress in technological innovation and high-quality development. He emphasized the importance of science and technology in achieving Chinese-style modernization and encouraged the park to become an industrial technology innovation center with global influence. He commended the young talents working in the park and urged them to seize the historical opportunity to contribute to the nation’s rejuvenation.

Furthermore, General Secretary Xi Jinping highlighted the construction of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation as an integral part of Chinese-style modernization. During his inspection of the ancient city of Suzhou, he emphasized the importance of cultural heritage and the development of the ancient city. He stated that the construction of modern civilization is not only an inevitable requirement for Chinese-style modernization but also a crucial aspect of building socialist spiritual civilization.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit to Jiangsu reinforces the commitment of the Chinese government to achieving Chinese-style modernization. By emphasizing the modernization of science and technology and the construction of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation, China is taking significant steps towards its goal of becoming a leading global power.

