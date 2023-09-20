Title: “Grand Finale: Hangzhou Asian Games Torch Relay Ignites Passion Across Zhejiang Province”

The Torch Relay of the Asian Games in Hangzhou – Summary of the Torch Relay of the Asian Games in Hangzhou

Hangzhou, China – The torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou has successfully completed its journey through 11 districts and cities in Zhejiang Province on September 20, returning to Hangzhou, according to Xinhua News Agency reporters Xia Liang and Wu Shuaishuai.

The torch, representing the “light of civilization”, was taken from the ruins of Liangzhu Ancient City, a historic site that showcases the rich history of Chinese civilization. It illuminated the land of the Yangtze River and ignited the passion for the upcoming Asian Games.

The torch relay was officially launched on September 8 at Yongjin Park Plaza, located on the banks of West Lake. The scenic plaza, which showcases the beauty of West Lake and its surrounding landmarks, served as the starting point of the relay. Torchbearers not only had the opportunity to appreciate the picturesque scenery but also immerse themselves in the cultural heritage of Hangzhou.

The torch relay route included several famous landmarks such as Broken Bridge, Wanghu Tower, Baochu Tower, Louwai Tower, Gushan, Xiling Seal Society, and Pinghu Qiuyue. Additionally, torchbearers passed through Hubin Road Pedestrian Street, a unique street adjacent to a World Cultural Heritage site, West Lake Musical Fountain, and other trendy spots for visitors.

The relay route also showcased the beauty of Zhejiang Province beyond Hangzhou. In Huzhou, the relay route highlighted the beauty of living in Huzhou and traveling through the scenic land of Jiangnan. In Jiaxing, the relay route connected important cultural points, emphasizing the city’s historical and cultural significance. Shaoxing showcased its ancient city and modern urban landscape, while demonstrating its cultural and historical heritage.

The transmission routes chosen by various regions aimed to showcase Zhejiang’s profound history, cultural heritage, beautiful natural scenery, and remarkable achievements in economic and social development, according to Du Zuofeng, deputy commander of the Hangzhou Asian Games Torch Relay Command Center.

The torch relay symbolized the passing on of fire and the pursuit of dreams. With over 2,000 torchbearers, ranging from 14 to 84 years old, the relay witnessed participation from all walks of life. From model of the times Qian Haijun to post-1995 girl Cui Yiwen who displayed great bravery, the relay included outstanding athletes, coaches, and representatives from various fields.

Luo Xuejuan, a swimming Olympic champion from Hangzhou, expressed her excitement and honor to be the first torchbearer at the launching ceremony. In Zhoushan, Zhang Lizhen of the Luojia’ao Police Station saluted as she held the torch, representing the public security police who protect their communities. Dong Sijiao, known as “Rock Grandma,” showcased her passion and dreams by completing the torch relay in Shaoxing.

In Wenzhou, the torch was passed from shooter Zhu Qinan to Nan Cunhui, chairman of Chint Group, symbolizing the merging of sportsmanship and entrepreneurship. The torch relay route in Wenzhou reminded businessmen of their entrepreneurial journeys and inspired them to continue contributing to the private economy.

In alignment with the “green, smart, frugal, and civilized” hosting concept of the Hangzhou Asian Games, the torch relay route was designed to be simple and moderate. However, the relay extended beyond physical boundaries. The “Asian Games Digital Torchbearers” online event allowed people worldwide to participate and enjoy the games, breaking barriers of geography and time. The event has seen over 100 million participants, creating a sense of unity and a spread of the Olympic spirit.

The torch relay of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou has showcased the beauty of Hangzhou and Zhejiang Province, while embracing the spirit of sportsmanship and entrepreneurship. As the flame continues to spread, excitement builds for the upcoming Asian Games set to take place from September 10-25 in Hangzhou, China.

