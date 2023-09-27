Title: Municipal Government Party Group Holds Meeting to Convey and Study Xi Jinping’s Important Speech and Deploy Implementation Work

The municipal government party group held a meeting yesterday afternoon to convey and study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection of Zhejiang and the spirit of the meeting of leading cadres across the province and city. The meeting was presided over by Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Municipal Government, and Mayor Li Jun.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection in Zhejiang provided a clear direction for the municipal government’s work. The speech was praised for its ideological leadership, political mobilization, practical penetration, and contemporary appeal. It was stated that the entire municipal government system must effectively align their thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech. This includes enhancing political consciousness, ideological consciousness, and action consciousness. The government must also follow the guidance provided by General Secretary Xi Jinping and demonstrate gratitude, determination, and dedication in their work.

Studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech was identified as the primary political task at present and in the future. The meeting emphasized the need for in-depth study and careful understanding of the new requirements. It was stated that the study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech should be combined with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the important instructions for Zhejiang and Jiaxing work. By doing so, the government can more deeply understand the significance of the “two establishments” and strengthen the “four consciousnesses” and “four self-confidences”. The meeting also highlighted the importance of achieving new results while tackling difficulties and improving efficiency. This includes focusing on major requirements such as technological innovation, promoting common prosperity, deepening reform and opening up, and exploring the construction of a modern civilization for the Chinese nation.

In addition to discussing the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, the meeting also addressed the government’s goals and tasks for the future. It was emphasized that the Hangzhou Asian Games and Asian Para Games must be fully supported, and efforts should be made to promote the continued recovery of the economy and advance the “ten major projects”. The government was encouraged to plan next year’s work as early as possible in order to deliver high-quality results.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of using the opportunity of in-depth development of thematic education to show a new look. Learning was identified as a key tool for building the soul, increasing wisdom, correcting style, and promoting the development of cadres. Large-scale investigations and research were also mentioned as important measures to strive for excellence and promote a clean and upright atmosphere within the government system.

Overall, the meeting of the municipal government party group was focused on conveying and studying the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and emphasized the need for implementation and achieving high-quality results in the government’s work.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

