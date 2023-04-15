Title: “My Constitution, the guarantor of my freedom”

Constitution is actually the name of constitution, regulation, law and principle. After the heavenly scriptures, the need for a sacred document like the earthly constitution in the form of a constitution has come into existence to maintain balance in societies. The Constitution of Pakistan was completed in 1973 after the hard work of our political elites, which is a reflection of the collective wisdom of the nation. It is based on the point that Allah has authority over the whole world. Here the minorities have full right to live the life of their choice. He is also the protector of the criminals, the ungrateful individual. The constitution is as much a protector of a woman sitting in a remote village as it is of a scholar. Not just two hundred and eighty provisions of the constitution, all of our rights are guaranteed. The Constitution is a legendary phrase echoed in the courts, not just a piece of paper but a living reality.

Our constitution in 1973 is a democratic document, a national blueprint and chain of federation. This constitution is the true reflection of Pakistan. The passing of the Constituent Constitution was the eternal moment in the national history when the State of Pakistan finally got the document on which all the units of the Federation of Pakistan have full confidence and agreement. This constitution was the identity of an Islamic, parliamentary and democratic Pakistan, the outline of which was given by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his address to the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan on August 11, 1927, but it took twenty-five years to complete. It took a while. This constitution of ours is undoubtedly a historical acknowledgment of the leadership of the leader of the people, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, that the political leadership of the country under his leadership succeeded in giving such a constitution to the nation in just one year, above all differences and individual interests. Gayi, who has set a unique example of the country’s unity and political consensus even after fifty years. To be honest, April 10 is the biggest and most important day in our country’s history after Independence Day. Our constitution is the guarantee of strong federalism, meaningful democracy, Islamic identity, personal freedoms and rule of law. History is a witness that the future is bright for those nations who remember their benefactors and make their achievements a part of their curriculum and transfer this heritage from generation to generation.

It is the constitution that guarantees the freedoms of me, you and the entire nation. The constitution is the proof of my belief that the first chapter of the constitution of Pakistan guarantees the protection of human rights. Article 15 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of movement. Clause sixteen guarantees freedom of assembly and clause seventeen guarantees freedom of association. Article Eighteen protects our freedom of business, trade and profession. Article nineteen gives freedom that every citizen has freedom of expression. Clause Nineteen A is the guarantee of my right to information or right to information. My constitution is the guarantee of the greatness of Islam and the integrity of Pakistan. The Constitution guarantees that all citizens are equal. They are equally entitled to legal protection. There is no discrimination among the people here merely on the basis of race, religion, caste, gender, residence or place of birth. The Constitution of Pakistan protects the human dignity of the criminal and denies all kinds of exploitation. The Constitution also declares privacy within the home to be sacred.

It is the constitution that binds the institutions, the state capital and the citizens together. The Constitution guarantees all kinds of religious freedom and fundamental human rights. I feel no shame in saying that in fifty years, whenever the representatives of the constitution, loyal to the nation and the people came to the government houses in the dear country, this constitution became the guarantee of my freedom. But whenever fortune-tellers came, bringing with them wealth and power, the halls were occupied by fist-wielders armed with bullets and boots. Then my constitutional freedom became slavery. What happened to the Constitution during that dark period is a dark chapter in history.

Today, the situation is very critical. If we want democracy to continue and the constitution to be the guarantee of our freedoms. The civil contract between the state and the citizens should remain permanent. The existence of the constitution is the guarantee of the stability of the state of Pakistan and the confidence of the nation. For this, everyone has to accept wholeheartedly that the constitution is not just a collection of words but the guarantor of the country’s integrity and survival. All four units are guaranteed to be integrated. He is the protector of our honor and life and property. We have to pledge to punish those who break the constitution for treason. Those who violate the constitution for personal ego and obstinacy will not be allowed to set foot here. Violators of parliamentary customs will be reined in. Will prevent unconstitutionality from becoming the umbrella of ideological necessity. Today we have to take the oath to protect the constitution. The defenders of the constitution must fulfill the oath. The constitution has to stand firm in front of the suppressing voice. The upholders of the constitution must be protected. In today’s political polarization, this is not the time to wrap the constitution in a shroud and keep it in a niche. The political crisis can be overcome only by following the constitution. But remember. If it doesn’t happen. Aversion to the constitution will shake the foundations of the country. Anarchy will spread in the society. Anxiety will increase in the public. Only by implementing the Constitution of Pakistan in accordance with its spirit, the country can get out of the quagmire of the present difficult situation. Only commitment to the supremacy of the Constitution can lead to progress. These white marble walls must be protected from the black spots of unconstitutionality. The Constitution has to be protected from being tainted by compromise and ideology. Because the constitution is the irrevocable fact. The Constitution is not just a book of two hundred and eighty provisions, it is the guarantee of my rights. I also hope that no pollster violates the agreed constitution. No one should attack the constitution. No one should play with the constitution. Constitution must be raised like a closed fist. Long live the constitution of Pakistan. Long live Pakistan.

Transcription. Zainab Vahid