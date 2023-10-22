Forge Ahead with High Spirits Towards the Next Golden Decade – Records of President Xi Jinping’s Attendance at a Series of Events at the 3rd “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum

Beijing, October 21 – President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum marked the beginning of a new stage of development for the “One Belt, One Road” initiative. The four-day event, held from October 17th to 20th, saw the participation of over 20 foreign heads of state as well as representatives from 151 countries and 41 international organizations.

President Xi Jinping’s proposal of building a community with a shared future for mankind and the initiative of jointly building the “Silk Road Economic Belt” and the “21st Century Maritime Silk Road” laid the foundation for the “One Belt, One Road” initiative over ten years ago. Now, with the summit forum in Beijing, the international cooperation of the “Belt and Road” has entered a new phase of higher quality and higher-level development.

During the summit forum, President Xi Jinping had a full schedule. He attended the opening ceremony, delivered a keynote speech, and held a welcome banquet. He also met with all foreign leaders attending the forum, engaging in discussions on various topics such as bilateral cooperation and state governance. President Xi Jinping’s dedication to fostering sincere and meaningful friendships with leaders from around the world was evident in his tireless efforts and commitment to dialogue.

In his speech, President Xi Jinping reflected on the past ten years of the “Belt and Road” initiative, highlighting the achievements and milestones reached. The initiative has grown from a mere concept to a tangible reality, with more than 150 countries and 30 international organizations signing cooperation agreements and launching numerous successful projects. The “Belt and Road” has connected the world, fostering global economic growth, and creating a platform for international cooperation.

The attendance of foreign leaders at the summit forum demonstrated the international community’s shared aspirations for a better future. Leaders from Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Russia, Hungary, Egypt, the UAE, France, Japan, and many other countries expressed their support for the initiative and their admiration for President Xi Jinping’s strategic vision. Their presence illustrated the impact and influence of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative across regions and continents.

President Xi Jinping emphasized that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative is entering a new phase of vigorous development. He called for renewed determination and continued collaboration to ensure a successful and fruitful next golden decade for the initiative. This commitment to progress and cooperation reflects China‘s dedication to the wellbeing of mankind and the global community.

As the summit forum concluded, the world looked to China with admiration and anticipation for the future. The success and momentum of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative are testaments to President Xi Jinping’s leadership and vision. The forging ahead with high spirits towards the next golden decade will undoubtedly bring even greater prosperity and opportunities for all nations involved.

