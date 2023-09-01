Title: Severe Typhoon “Sula” and Approaching Typhoon “Haikui” Bring Weather Chaos and Pose Potential Disaster Risks

Typhoon “Sula” has caused havoc in parts of Taiwan, Fujian, and Guangdong, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall. The typhoon is expected to continue to pose risks of disaster in Guangdong, eastern Guangxi, eastern Zhejiang, the northern South China Sea, and the southern East China Sea in the next three days. Authorities are urging residents to be vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent secondary disasters.

In the domestic weather conditions, heavy rainfall was recorded in southeastern Guangdong, southeastern Fujian, and eastern Taiwan due to the influence of Typhoon “Sula.” Strong winds of magnitude 8-10 were observed along the coast of Fujian, southeastern Guangdong, and northern Taiwan. Other areas affected by heavy rainfall include northeastern and southern Hebei, as well as western and southern Hainan Island.

The key weather forecast highlights the movements of Typhoon “Sula” and its impact on South China. The super typhoon is currently located in the northeastern part of the South China Sea and is expected to move westward and northward. It is projected to make landfall on the coast of Guangdong province, bringing strong winds and heavy rain. Surrounding areas such as the northern waters of the South China Sea, the Beibu Gulf, and the Qiongzhou Strait will also experience strong winds and heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Typhoon “Haikui” is approaching the coast of East China, with strong winds and heavy rain expected in the southern waters of the East China Sea, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, and the Taiwan Strait.

Globally, heavy rainfall was recorded in Northeast Asia, Central Europe, and other areas. In West Asia and the southern United States, high temperatures continue to persist. The weather forecast predicts heavy rainfall in the Indochina Peninsula, central South America, and other locations, while high temperatures will persist in West Asia and the southwestern United States.

Authorities are urging residents to stay updated on weather conditions and follow the recommendations for disaster prevention. It is important to be prepared for potential secondary disasters and take necessary precautions to ensure public safety.

