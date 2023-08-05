Strengthening Basic Research to Achieve High-Level Scientific and Technological Self-Reliance and Self-Improvement

In recent years, China has placed great emphasis on the importance of basic research in achieving scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement. With Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the Party Central Committee has made it a priority to promote original innovation capabilities and has successfully organized several major basic research tasks.

The 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China marked the beginning of a new era in scientific and technological development. Since then, the country has built numerous scientific and technological infrastructure and witnessed significant breakthroughs in the field of basic frontiers.

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s article, “Strengthen Basic Research to Achieve High-Level Self-Reliance and Self-Improvement in Science and Technology,” published in the 15th issue of “Seeking Truth” magazine on August 1, sheds light on the significance of strengthening basic research. In this article, the General Secretary emphasizes the strategic importance of basic research in six key areas.

Through the integration of these six aspects, China aims to strengthen its basic research capabilities and pave the way towards becoming a global scientific and technological power.

With its continued focus on basic research, China‘s scientific and technological landscape is set to witness even greater advancements in the coming years. The emphasis on original innovation and infrastructure development, combined with the commitment of talented individuals, will lead the nation to new frontiers in scientific exploration.

As General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in his article, strengthening basic research is not only an urgent requirement but also the only path forward in building a world scientific and technological power. Through unwavering dedication and strategic deployment, China is poised to lead the way in scientific and technological advancements.

