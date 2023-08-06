Title: Strengthening Urban Flood Control: Building Strong Defense Lines and Enhancing Discharge Capacity

Build a solid urban flood control circle and strictly guard the dyke defense line to effectively improve the flood discharge and diversion capacity

The floodwaters in the Haihe River Basin are continuing to discharge, with the flood peak of the Yongding River system predicted to soon reach the Qujiadian hub in Tianjin. Chen Miner, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, recently conducted an investigation and inspection of the flood control work in the water conservancy project. He emphasized the importance of implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions on flood control and disaster relief, as well as the deployment requirements of the State Council.

Chen Miner stressed the need to consolidate flood control infrastructure and build urban flood control circles. He also highlighted the importance of strictly guarding the defense lines of dikes and dams to effectively improve the ability of flood discharge and diversion. The main goal is to protect the safety of people’s lives and property and minimize possible disaster losses.

During his inspection, Chen Miner visited the Xihe Gate Project in Xiqing District, which aims to block and control floods in the Daqing River and Ziya River systems. He discussed the current flood control situation and countermeasures with the responsible comrades of the Haihe Water Conservancy Committee. Chen Miner emphasized the need to strengthen monitoring, forecasting, and early warning systems. Communication with upstream regions and sharing of monitoring and early warning information between various departments and industries is crucial for ensuring the safety of flood discharge.

Chen Miner also inspected the Qujiadian Junction in Beichen District, which is responsible for the flood discharge task of the North Canal and Yongding River. He commended the efforts of the flood control and emergency commando team, which comprises fire officers and soldiers, militiamen, emergency professional teams, and volunteers from Beichen District. Chen Miner urged everyone to stay alert and be prepared, emphasizing the importance of guarding the dykes and winning the flood defense battle.

The right embankment of Yongding Xinhe River serves as the northern defense line of the urban flood control circle. Chen Miner climbed to the top of the embankment to inspect the current status of the embankment project and assessed the water potential of the Yongding River. He stressed the need to speed up the reinforcement of flood control facilities, allocate enough rescue and rescue forces, and be prepared for emergency response.

During the investigation and inspection, Chen Miner acknowledged that the floods in the Haihe River Basin are evolving, and the city is still experiencing rainfall. He emphasized the need for all departments and units at all levels to maintain a state of challenge and take necessary measures to prevent and respond to floods. Inspection of flood control facilities, investigation and rectification of hidden risks, and management of key industries such as hazardous chemicals were highlighted as essential steps.

Chen Miner also emphasized the importance of strengthening river management, implementing river dredging projects, and improving the ecological environment. Clear water, smooth rivers, and green banks should be the ultimate goals. He also highlighted the need to strengthen the construction of emergency response capabilities and improve the level of informatization and comprehensive monitoring service capabilities.

Municipal leaders, relevant municipal departments, and responsible comrades from Xiqing District and Beichen District participated in the investigation and inspection conducted by Chen Miner.

Overall, the focus is on building a robust flood control infrastructure, strengthening communication and coordination, and enhancing emergency response capabilities to ensure the safety of flood discharge and protection in Tianjin.