Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has implemented a new strategy to improve the quality of the atmospheric environment in the city. The bureau has focused on three key areas and implemented the “three grasps and three nos” initiative to ensure a higher standard of air quality.

The first area of focus is on the standard of food and beverage fume. To reduce the pollution caused by cooking fumes in the summer, the bureau has collaborated with market supervision, fire protection, and environmental sanitation departments to inspect restaurants in the jurisdiction. They have provided guidance and publicity on the treatment of cooking fumes, emphasizing the importance of operating in a green, standardized, and civilized manner. The investigation includes checking if oil fume purification equipment is installed according to regulations, if it is qualified and being used properly, and the cleaning records of the oil fume purifier. Over 210 restaurants have been investigated so far.

The second area of focus is on open-air barbecues. The bureau has implemented night shift supervision and patrols along main and secondary arterial roads to tackle air pollution caused by grilling and cooking fumes. They have also targeted areas with a high incidence of roadside barbecue stalls, such as parks, squares, and industrial parks. By persuading barbecue vendors to operate responsibly and addressing violations in a timely manner, the bureau aims to create a clean and safe living environment for residents. Currently, 16 cases of barbecue vendors have been persuaded to operate within regulations, and 47 merchants have been informed.

The third area of focus is on dust-raising measures at construction sites. The bureau has collaborated with the urban construction department to visit construction sites and ensure effective dust prevention and control measures are implemented. This includes setting up construction enclosures, promptly removing waste materials, and regulating the transportation of earthwork and construction waste in closed or covered vehicles. The bureau also emphasizes the protection of urban roads and public places from pollution caused by construction activities. They have prohibited infrastructure vehicles from carrying mud on the road and required infrastructure construction site exit passages to be hardened.

By implementing these “three grasps and three nos,” Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau aims to improve the overall quality of the atmospheric environment in the city. This initiative demonstrates the bureau’s commitment to ensuring a higher standard of living and delicate management in Tongxiang.

