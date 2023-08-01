Title: Trump Faces Multiple Criminal Charges, Including Obstruction and Conspiracy, Amidst Presidential Campaign

Former President Donald Trump has been hit with four charges, including conspiracy to violate rights, conspiracy to defraud the government, and obstruction of justice. If convicted, the first two charges carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison each, while the obstruction charge could result in up to 20 years behind bars.

Prosecutor Smith, who has been leading both investigations against Trump, has given the former president a few hours to testify before the grand jury investigating the case. This marks the second federal criminal charge Trump faces, following his indictment in June for mishandling classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

In addition to these federal charges, Trump is also facing a state criminal indictment in New York and another state investigation in Georgia. These legal battles coincide with his campaign to return to the White House in the upcoming elections.

The focus of the criminal investigation against Trump for the 2020 elections has been centered on his attempts to overturn the election result in his favor. Testimonies from numerous individuals close to Trump, including Vice President Mike Pence and son-in-law Jared Kushner, have been collected. The investigation has honed in on a late-night meeting at the White House on December 18, 2020, where Trump’s lawyers suggested seizing state voting machines.

Videos presented during the US House of Representatives special committee hearings revealed that the idea was deemed “insane” by a White House lawyer. Courts repeatedly rejected Trump’s claims of voter fraud, even when some justices were his own appointees.

The investigation has also taken an interest in the account of a Georgia poll worker, Ruby Freeman, who faced death threats after false accusations were made against her and her daughter regarding fraudulent ballots. Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and dismissed the allegations as attempts to tarnish his 2024 election campaign.

Aside from these ongoing legal battles, Trump is also facing charges in a case brought by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg in New York state court. The trial, scheduled for March, alleges a plan to bury accusations of extramarital affairs during his first campaign for the White House.

Meanwhile, in Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to present her case against Trump to a grand jury in August. Another special investigative jury, which was dissolved in January, has recommended indicting several individuals, according to its chairman.

These new charges against Trump could potentially pose a hindrance to his ambitions of returning to the White House. However, as the legal battles unfold, it remains to be seen how they will impact his political future.

