Title: Understanding Cancellation of Deportation: A Pathway to Permanent Residence for Undocumented Immigrants

Undocumented Immigrants May Qualify for Permanent Residency Through Cancellation of Deportation Process

For undocumented immigrants who have been in the United States for a significant period, possess a clean criminal record, and lack a deportation order, there is a potential immigration benefit available that could lead to permanent legal residence. However, meeting the requirements for this process can be challenging.

The cancellation of deportation process, also known as 42B, allows undocumented immigrants to request permanent legal residency (green card) if certain conditions are met. As immigration attorney Alex Gálvez explains, one crucial requirement is not having a prior deportation order. This benefit is sought in Immigration Court, and only a judge can grant cancellation of deportation.

The Office of Immigration Review (EOIR) recently published a brochure on its website that provides essential information regarding eligibility for cancellation of removal. This limited benefit is often used in extreme cases. However, the brochure also includes a significant reminder – there are only 4,000 immigrant visa slots available per year. This restriction may result in a lengthy waiting period for cancellation requests to be approved, as the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) advises. While the brochure is currently available only in English, translations to other languages are promised in the future. It also includes QR codes that direct individuals to the relevant web pages of both the EOIR and the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services.

To qualify for cancellation of deportation, undocumented immigrants or foreigners residing permanently in the United States without legal permission must meet specific requirements. These include having an immediate family member, such as a spouse, parent, or child who is a U.S. citizen or green card holder and would suffer exceptional and extremely unusual hardship if the undocumented person were ordered to leave the country. Additionally, applicants must have a minimum of 10 years of residency in the United States, abide by U.S. laws, and maintain good moral character. Importantly, individuals with serious crime convictions that could lead to deportation are disqualified.

Gálvez emphasizes that the 10-year residency requirement is crucial to be eligible for cancellation of deportation. He warns that while some individuals who were initially detained at the border but later released might not possess a deportation order, their files still need to be reviewed to ensure compliance with all other qualifying criteria. Furthermore, Gálvez cautions that obtaining a favorable ruling from an immigration judge does not guarantee immediate residency. In many cases, individuals must wait for several years before receiving the green card.

The EOIR clarifies that cancellations of removal are regulated, and only 4,000 are granted annually. Consequently, waiting for one’s turn can be a prolonged process. Even with a favorable ruling, a recipient will receive a green card only when there is a visa slot available within the annual quota. Gálvez acknowledges that this wait can be inconvenient due to the limited visa slots, which are insufficient to accommodate all those who qualify for cancellation of deportation every year.

It’s worth noting that the 42B procedure, used to request cancellation of deportation, is not exclusively applicable to undocumented immigrants. Legal permanent residents who commit serious crimes within the first seven years of their residency, violating the terms of their green card, may also face deportation and utilize this procedure for relief.

The crucial question in the cancellation of removal process is when the judge issues a sentence. If the ruling is negative, it takes effect immediately. However, if the ruling is affirmative and grants cancellation of deportation, it is held until a visa slot becomes available within the annual quota. During this waiting period, the favored immigrant remains legally in the United States and may apply for a work permit, unless they commit a crime that makes them deportable.

As for what an immigrant should do after receiving a favorable ruling, immigration lawyer José Guerrero advises scheduling an appointment with the immigration service to receive permanent legal residence (green card). At this appointment, the immigrant must provide the date of the final hearing and the judge’s ruling for the USCIS to verify the notifications and proceed with granting the green card.

Jaime Barrón, an immigration attorney in Dallas, Texas, suggests that if an immigrant does not have the sentence in their possession but receives a favorable ruling, they can go to the court where the trial was recorded and request a duplicate of the deportation cancellation order issued by the judge. With this duplicate, they can then visit the immigration service to inquire if they were ordered to be issued a green card by the court. In case of delays, especially during the pandemic, the immigrant can claim and request a duplicate of the green card through Form I-90.

While cancellation of deportation offers a potential pathway to permanent legal residence for eligible undocumented immigrants, the process’s complexity and limited visa availability underscore the challenges they face.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

