Title: “Xinjiang Pilot Free Trade Zone: Boosting Economic Growth in China’s Northwest Border Region”

Xinjiang Pilot Free Trade Zone Established as Northwestern China‘s First FTZ

On November 1, a significant milestone was achieved as the Xinjiang Pilot Free Trade Zone (FTZ) was officially established, making it the first FTZ in the northwest border region of China. Covering an expansive area of 179.66 square kilometers, the Xinjiang Pilot FTZ comprises three regions, namely Urumqi, Kashgar, and Horgos. The Urumqi area accounts for 134.6 square kilometers, while the Kashgar and Horgos areas cover 28.48 square kilometers and 16.58 square kilometers respectively.

The establishment of the Xinjiang Pilot FTZ aims to capitalize on the region’s strategic location, which connects five ports and eight countries, forming a crucial link between Europe and Asia. With an ambition to create a comprehensive logistics hub, this FTZ will play a pivotal role in supporting the core area of the Belt and Road Initiative.

One of the key objectives of the Xinjiang Pilot FTZ is to facilitate investment. To achieve this, measures will be taken to enhance the foreign investment service guarantee mechanism, enabling qualified foreign-invested enterprises to enjoy equal access to industrial and regional development policies. Furthermore, foreign-funded research and development (R&D) centers will be encouraged to establish their presence in the FTZ, with lowered entry barriers in terms of R&D expenses, the number of full-time R&D personnel, and equipment procurement.

In addition to investment promotion, the Xinjiang Pilot FTZ aims to enhance its financial service functions. Overseas financial institutions are encouraged to establish banking, insurance, and securities institutions within the FTZ. Banks are also urged to increase their support for infrastructure development in the area, creating a favorable “hardware” environment for foreign investment.

The establishment of the Xinjiang Pilot FTZ marks a significant step in driving economic growth and opening up new opportunities in the northwestern region. By leveraging its unique location advantages, this FTZ is set to promote trade, investment, and comprehensive development, making a valuable contribution to the Belt and Road Initiative.

