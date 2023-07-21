Title: Zhen’an County Aims to Curb Extravagance with Proposal to Reject “Enrollment Banquet” and “Teacher Appreciation Banquet”

Zhen’an County, China – In an effort to promote the core values ​​of socialism and establish a new style of civilization, Zhen’an County Committee of the Communist Party of China has proposed measures to discourage the practice of hosting “Enrollment Banquets” and “Teacher Appreciation Banquets”. The proposal calls for Party members, cadres, teachers, students, and parents to lead by example and actively reject extravagant practices.

The proposal emphasizes the need to foster a civilized and thrifty approach to celebrating achievements. It urges Party members and cadres to consciously resist flashy events, excessive dining, and gift-giving. By refraining from organizing or attending such banquets, they aim to set a model and inspire the general public in the county to follow their lead.

Furthermore, the proposal calls on teachers to be advocates of the new social style. They are encouraged to strictly adhere to professional ethics, reject “Teacher Appreciation Banquets” and “Teacher Appreciation Ceremonies”, and accept gratitude with civilized actions. The aim is to create an image of teachers who are clean, honest, and dedicated to their profession.

Young students are also urged to participate in this movement by not requesting their parents to organize “Enrollment Banquets” or “Teacher Appreciation Banquets”. Instead, they are encouraged to persuade their parents to adopt a more frugal and conscientious approach to celebrating their achievements.

Parents and friends throughout Zhen’an County are also expected to play their part. They are advised to comply with the proposal by refraining from organizing social gatherings, sending invitations, or accepting monetary gifts. By optimizing the social atmosphere and consciously practicing frugality, they can contribute to building a more desirable and harmonious society.

The proposal emphasizes that creating a good social atmosphere requires collective efforts. It highlights the importance of practicing the core values ​​of socialism in daily life and passing on social civilization from one generation to the next. By abandoning extravagant habits and establishing a new style of civilization, Zhen’an County aims to build a truly civilized town.

The Civilization Office of Zhen’an County Committee of the Communist Party of China concludes that everyone must join hands in embracing this proposal. By starting from scratch and making a collective effort, the county can foster a more frugal, conscientious, and harmonious society.

