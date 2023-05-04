Titleless May and June? Toni Kroos: “The season is not completely screwed up”

InterviewToni Kroos is happy about it and is even more conscious of being able to play for titles again with Real Madrid in early summer. “I’m proud of the team,” said the 33-year-old, who “wouldn’t speak of a completely messed-up season” even without success in the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

Toni Kroos: “I’m proud of the team”

MADRID. It started again a few weeks ago, that special time in a season that the pros have been working for months for, that the fans are longing for. These weeks with at least spring-like weather and the really big knockout games, for example in the beloved Champions League. Games that you burn for – unlike for some unspectacular encounters in the dreary everyday life of the league.

Those sparkling sections within a season sucks someone like Toni Kroos now even more so at the age of 33 – because he knows that as an active footballer he will not see them as often because they are just so special.

“I’ll be honest – and I know that it’s often perceived as normal: I’m just very, very happy and proud of the team that we’re back in May and have a chance of two really good titles. You’re just working towards this April and May all the time, before that you don’t get any praise for anything. If something is missing by then, you will be criticized. You have to work eight, nine months to get into this May to have a chance of winning anything. So I’m extremely proud that we’re back. When you see year after year how many fail at this task, including which big teams – that’s why I’m happy.”Kroos said on the podcast “Simply Luppen”, which he runs together with his brother Felix.

Enjoy! Toni Kroos wants to absorb special evenings

When Real meets CA Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday and only three days later welcomes Manchester City to the semi-final first leg of the premier class at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Kroos also enjoys these evenings.

“You should ideally start enjoying it now. Because when else should you enjoy it? You have little time after winning titles. Now it can also happen that you don’t win a title, or that you lose a final or semi-final. Then there is nothing more to enjoy anyway. Ideally, enjoy it from now on. Enjoying games has nothing to do with giving even one percent less. But they are just games to enjoy”so the number 8, which is with the white ballet at 19 titles.

No title? Not a “completely screwed up season” for Kroos

You can feel it within the team “A little bit more tension because you know: now it’s going towards precious metal. You can already see that everyone is highly motivated, everyone who has aches and pains is going full throttle to be back and fit as quickly as possible.”.

Is it enough to win the cup and reach the final again internationally? For Kroos, failing in both competitions – capping the season with the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup – would not be a blatant failure. “I’ll definitely make it clear that I won’t talk about a completely screwed up season, even if we go away with zero titles. You have the final you can win now. You have a semi-final against City, which I think is balanced. But having those games back now I think is a good achievement.”said the game designer, who is extending his contract again.

