The popular Chilean folklorist Tito Fernández, died at the age of 80, the hospital that treated him announced this Saturday.

“The patient died at his home in the city of Puerto Montt, at the age of 80, in the company of his family,” the Puerto Montt Hospital, 914 km from Santiago, reported in a statement.

With a career of more than 50 years and more than 40 recorded albums, Fernández is one of the most famous Chilean folklorists.

In 2018, in a report by the weekly The Clinic, three women accused him of having harassed and raped them, facts that they later denounced to justice.

According to the report, Fernández was the leader of a sect called Tallis. The women said that he threatened to expel them from the sect if they did not do what “the teacher”, as he called himself, told them.

The folklorist, who was in preventive detention for several months after the accusation, died without knowing the sentence of his trial.