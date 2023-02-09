Originally from Tucumán (Argentina), Rubén Di Pietro arrived in Bogotá in 1984. Since then, he has participated as an actor on television and in short films and began to teach classes in official institutions. He founded his acting studio in 1988 and began to stand out for his work as a teacher of actors, thanks to his method “The actor and the text as a musical score”, which takes the text as its starting point for the construction of characters, and which It was developed since 1984.

Although he has been teaching for 50 years, the construction of his method takes up personal experiences from his childhood, adolescence and youth. It should be remembered that Rubén Di Pietro began musical training at the age of four until his adolescence, always interested in the approach to reading the score. Hence the focus of his workshops.

For him, “acting is a game, a confession. Four things are needed for this job: great intelligence to see life as it is, without moral prejudices; exquisite sensitivity; iron discipline and self-acceptance of physical, mental, social and sexual identity. You have to love yourself to be an actor.”

Among the elements that he uses in his method is the confrontation of the actor with himself, the identification of his virtues and shortcomings. To achieve this objective, Di Pietro uses “silk hands” but with “iron gloves”, as he himself points out.

“To act is to think, to breathe, to be, not to do, it is to bare the soul, letting the emotion come out of the bowels and stick like an arrow into the heart of the spectator. It is a delicate, spiritual art”, says the teacher.

In 2023 Di Pietro celebrates almost 40 years dedicated to the training of an innumerable number of actors in Colombia. Important figures such as Ramiro Meneses, Robinson Díaz, Alejandra Borrero, Andrés Sandoval, Fernando Arévalo, Mario Jurado, Tao Sierra, Claudio Cataño, Aldemar Correa, among others, have taken classes with him. And Catalina Sandino, the only Colombian actress nominated for an Oscar for Best Leading Actress in 2004.

As a celebration, he will give a new nuance to his method, which will be renamed “The actor and the whole”, since it will include new exercises beyond those related to the text. He will emphasize the postulate of his Polish teacher Jerzy Grotowski: “memory is action; memory is located in the skin”.

“This new research laboratory has already begun with the preparation of the Agnus Dei project, written and directed by me, for which there are still free places for both actors and actresses”, he commented.

Currently he continues dedicated to teaching through short workshops and long-term traditional courses; he also being a coach for the preparation of characters; directing student and professional assemblies.

Di Pietro has his own acting academy in the new headquarters of the Teatro de Cámara in La Calera, which has been baptized with the name of Ítaka, the island related to Ulysses, which is so difficult to reach.

In this space, the curtain will open for the play “Fire at the bottom of the sea”, co-directed by Jair Correa-Timana and Rubén Di Pietro, and starring the former. “Fire” is an adaptation of texts by Sarah Kane. The headquarters of the Teatro de Cámara is located in the village of Santa Isabel de Potosí, Media Loma sector, near the Potosí Shopping Center.

“It is planned to start the Ítaka activities with an intensive workshop on the March long weekend, aimed at eight people,” says the teacher.

By recalling so many experiences lived through 60 years of hard and uninterrupted work, this man of the theater wants to be remembered as someone “who resisted kneeling to the system”, a performing arts artist who found his own path thanks to his He went through academies and workshops in Argentina, Poland, Sweden, Paris, Barcelona and Madrid, where his experiences, experiences and learning come from, which he later takes to his academy and his stage to share with others who, like him, vibrate with the art of The tables.