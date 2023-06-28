Home » “To build a country that wants to advance progress and development, it is necessary to fight corruption”: Walter Fagoaga
News

“To build a country that wants to advance progress and development, it is necessary to fight corruption”: Walter Fagoaga

by admin
“To build a country that wants to advance progress and development, it is necessary to fight corruption”: Walter Fagoaga

This Tuesday on the Platform program, the sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke about the issue of corruption, its solutions and dilemmas, which become a weapon for political use in electoral times, according to the panelist.

to build a country who wants to advance progress and development, it is necessary to fight corruptionthere we take the reason for the citizen president Nayib Bukeleexpressed

Given this, Fagoaga explained that it is corruption when people make inappropriate uses of resources to favor themselves or favor nearby environments.

“Political corruption makes use of information, embezzlement, nepotism, extortion, fraud and more, are manifestations of corruption”detailed the sociologist.

Fagoaga stated that the problem is not corruption a priori, if not, it is the culture of corruption that makes it systemic.

At the political level, we must fight corruptionthe question arises: How many people have been accused and convicted of corruption in the country in the last 30 years?he questioned.

See also  70 years of Everest's first ascent: Nepal honors its Sherpas

You may also like

Tlc crisis, Rangone: “Innovation is the only way...

Motown Records: The Eternal Sound of Young America...

This June 30 is the deadline for payment...

8.3 million for the enhancement of the submerged...

British International School is the leader on the...

Council approved project for caregivers of dependent people

The 10 best books on Madagascar – Scientific...

Digital Assets Commission and Bitcoin Agency may receive...

District addresses the calamity due to lack of...

Iran. Syria: summit in Tehran with Russia and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy