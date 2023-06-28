“To build a country that wants to advance progress and development, it is necessary to fight corruption”: Walter Fagoaga

This Tuesday on the Platform program, the sociologist Walter Fagoaga spoke about the issue of corruption, its solutions and dilemmas, which become a weapon for political use in electoral times, according to the panelist.

“to build a country who wants to advance progress and development, it is necessary to fight corruptionthere we take the reason for the citizen president Nayib Bukele”expressed

Given this, Fagoaga explained that it is corruption when people make inappropriate uses of resources to favor themselves or favor nearby environments.

“Political corruption makes use of information, embezzlement, nepotism, extortion, fraud and more, are manifestations of corruption”detailed the sociologist.

Fagoaga stated that the problem is not corruption a priori, if not, it is the culture of corruption that makes it systemic.

“At the political level, we must fight corruptionthe question arises: How many people have been accused and convicted of corruption in the country in the last 30 years?he questioned.

