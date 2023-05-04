To celebrate Mother’s Day, Xiaotaixiang loves mommy and launches DUSITA perfume at a discounted price

Celebrating Mother’s Day is coming, in order to take care of the hardest mommy, Xiao Taixiang has launched the well-received and extended “DUSITA Special Offer” to pamper mommy, from now until May 13. When sharing the heart-warming feeling of floral fragrance with the public, any 50ml eau de parfum, the original price is 4800 yuan, and the favorite price is 3200 yuan, which can be immediately owned.

Xiaotaixiang Logo is the letter symbol of TAI, representing Taiwan. In Asia, Taiwan is the first country in Asia where marriage equality and pluralistic families are legal. For friends of both sexes and regardless of gender, the awareness of human rights in Asia is quite mature, and the same is true for perfume. Perfume is gender-neutral, and there is no need to use perfume according to gender. The water element in the pattern represents the moisture in the perfume bottle. Especially for the Chinese, water is a symbol of beauty, and it can be in any shape, humble, and contain the meaning of hundreds of rivers. This also means that in addition to making people feel better, perfume can also bring people closer.

Xiaotaixiang launched the “DUSITA Special Offer”, the original price is 4800 yuan, and the favorite price is 3200 yuan, which can be owned immediately.Photo/provided by Xiao Taixiang

The founder of Xiaotaixiang, Chris, has accumulated 5 years in the Facebook community “Perfume Review Newsstand”, wrote 1600 perfume articles to share with people, and currently represents 12 brands. He said that while celebrating Mother’s Day, we should also care about daddy who loves to drink tea. If you buy a DUSITA, you can buy a 15% discount on optional ONE DAY series. Love mommy, love daddy, and love yourself more. Now.

Taigrance Xiaotaixiang Address: 3rd Floor, 2nd Floor, No. 23, Section 3, Kangning Road, Neihu District, Taipei City. Tel: (02) 2634-6639.

Business hours: 12:00 to 8:00 pm daily (closed every Wednesday)

IG & facebook: taigrance 小台香

Official website: https://www.taigrance.com.tw/

