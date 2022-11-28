A fire broke out in the Jixiangyuan Community in Urumqi, Xinjiang on the evening of the 24th. At least 10 people were killed because the lockdown prevented residents from escaping and fire trucks rescued them.

On the 25th and 26th, there were mourning and protests in many places in China.

The latest video shows that on the 26th, a large number of students and people gathered on Urumqi Road in Shanghai. They chanted slogans such as “Communist Party step down, Xi Jinping step down,” “Democracy instead of dictatorship,” and the unblocking of Xinjiang. In an instant, the live broadcast video was broadcast overseas.

Overseas netizens were shocked when they saw it. Many people said that the Chinese people finally collectively shouted “the Communist Party stepped down!”

Thousands of Peng Zaizhou stood up! Chinese people have hope! come on! !

If all the blocked cities shouted “the Communist Party stepped down” like this, the Communist Party would definitely step down. The Communist Party appears to be powerful, but in reality it is extremely weak.

Video from the scene showed police officers forming a human wall and blocking people at intersections.

Afterwards, the police began to arrest people, and conflicts broke out at the scene. During the process, the public has been arguing with the police and trying to save the people who are about to be taken away.

According to the screenshot of the chat uploaded by the Twitter account “Ms. Li is not your teacher”, netizens at the scene said that two of our people were arrested in the large police van. And it’s absolutely overloaded, the door barely closes. The occupants were still beating on the windows as the car drove away.

In recent days, Chinese people have collectively protested against the government’s blockade and control, and they have blossomed everywhere. On the 25th, a large number of people in Urumqi, Xinjiang, which had been locked down for more than three months, took to the streets to protest and demanded that the lockdown be lifted. On the 26th, people in Lanzhou overturned the nucleic acid testing booth.

In Beijing’s Pingxi Palace, the crowd shouted “Unblock, unblock.”

A few days ago, the residents of Haizhu District, Guangzhou fought with the police because they opposed the blockade. Tens of thousands of employees of the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou also had fierce conflicts with the police. In addition, in Chengdu, Chongqing and other places, community residents They resist the behavior of accounting and testing, dismantling the isolation railings and unblocking them by themselves.

Before, during the wave of protests by Foxconn workers, some people also shouted “Down with the Chinese Communist Party.”

Epoch Times columnist Yuan Bin said that this is a beginning, an extremely important beginning, a symbolic and important beginning that cannot be ignored. Since one person can overcome the fear of the Communist Party, there will be more people who can overcome this fear. Since there is the first cry of “Down with the Chinese Communist Party”, there will be a second, third, and tens of thousands. And when more and more people overcome their inner fear and shout “Down with the Chinese Communist Party”, is the day when the CCP collapses still far away!

Similarly, Gordon G. Chang, a China expert, tweeted on the 26th that “the Chinese people openly confront the authorities and have no fear.” “Unless Xi Jinping calls up the army, and the army is willing to obey orders, the Chinese Communist Party will collapse .”

