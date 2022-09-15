Listen to the audio version of the article

After two years of stop due to Covid, the Casato Prime Donne Award is back, now in its 22nd edition. The award ceremony will take place on Saturday 17 September at the Municipal Theater of Montalcino and will also involve Il Sole 24 Ore. The “Me and Montalcino” award will in fact be awarded to Chiara Beghelli, of the Moda editorial staff, for the episode of January 23, 2022 of the Weekend version of the daily podcast “Start”, in which she illustrated an initiative linked to the territory, judged a way and an innovative channel to tell the excellence of Montalcino.

The “Prima Donna” award will be awarded to the journalist Elena Testi, La7 correspondent on the Ukrainian front, and the “Consorzio del Brunello” award will go to Aldo Fiordelli, for his articles on Montalcino wines published in the “Corriere Fiorentino”.

The winners of the 22nd edition of the Casato Prime Donne Award

Over the years, the Casato Prime Donne Award, financed by the Montalcino winery of the same name, led by Donatella Cinelli Colombini and the first in Italy to have an entirely female staff, has contributed to the affirmation of the new role and the new contribution of women to society and the world of work. In the past it has been awarded to personalities of science such as the virologist Ilaria Capua or the astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, sportsmen like the soccer player Sara Gama, exponents of culture and champions of human rights.

The jury, chaired by Donatella Cinelli Colombini and composed of Rosy Bindi, Anselma Dell’Olio, Anna Pesenti, Stefania Rossini, Anna Scafuri and Daniela Viglione, managed to anticipate the change by reporting female characters who represent it. From this 22nd edition, the Award also sets out the new “mission” of incubator of local talents: the goal is to stimulate young Tuscans, strengthening their motivations, giving training and visibility opportunities so that their success becomes a positive example for peers: in the 2022 edition will be involved Edoardo Biagi, student at the Master for Business Communication at the University of Siena, four classes of the Bettino Ricasoli Agricultural Institute and the Lambruschini Linguistic High School of Montalcino, the young Florentine goldsmith Riccardo Penco and the young Livorno-based pastry chef Lorenzo Cristiani.