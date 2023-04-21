To close the hidden dangers of “living” gas safety, Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau firmly builds a gas safety line of defense



In order to strengthen the standardized management of gas, effectively curb the occurrence of gas safety accidents, and continue to optimize the business environment, Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau has further promoted the three tasks of “combined publicity and education, joint rectification, supervision and prevention” to ensure the order of bottled gas use in the jurisdiction Stable and orderly, and effectively protect the safety of people’s lives and property.

The first is home-based guidance, teaching and teaching. Relying on grid management, go deep into the shops along the streets in the responsible area to carry out publicity and guidance. Distribute gas safety brochures, popularize the knowledge of safe use of gas, improve merchants’ awareness of risk prevention, and help merchants regulate the use of gas. At the same time, guide the merchants to understand the gas safety operating procedures in detail, master the hidden danger investigation methods, and urge the merchants to consciously strengthen the frequency of self-examination and self-correction, and timely discover and eliminate safety hazards. Up to now, a total of 35 merchants have been visited and more than 40 brochures have been distributed.

The second is to investigate hidden dangers and jointly rectify them. Deepen the “comprehensive investigation once” law enforcement model, and actively carry out cross-departmental joint law enforcement. In the special action for the investigation of gas hidden dangers, a “one household, one file” ledger was established to urge merchants to complete rectification in the form of sales numbers. In addition, concentrate efforts to tackle prominent problems of gas safety. For problems such as aging gas hoses that have not been replaced, loose joints, and incorrect use of combustible gas alarm devices, merchants are required to make rectifications immediately. At the same time, together with the competent industry authorities, we conduct a comprehensive inspection of the qualifications of gas business premises, bottled gas transport vehicles, and gas delivery workers, severely punish violations of laws and regulations, and play the role of “law enforcement and investigation together, warning and education”. Since the beginning of this month, 2 joint inspections have been carried out and 12 hidden dangers have been found.

The third is precise supervision and safety prevention and control. Establish a gas supervision and inspection system and a long-term mechanism of joint management by relevant departments, and do a good job in gas safety work strictly and practically. Establish a list of problems for the objects that have been investigated and rectified in the early stage, and conduct follow-up and review work from time to time to prevent merchants from being lucky, consolidate the effectiveness of governance, and avoid violations from rebounding. Strengthen departmental cooperation, strengthen departmental linkage, conduct a “comprehensive inspection” of gas use places from time to time, and jointly build a safe “firewall”. At present, a total of 6 companies have been visited and inspected, and the problems have been rectified in place.