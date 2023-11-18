participating economies in promoting green and sustainable development will not only benefit the Asia-Pacific region but also contribute to global environmental protection and sustainable development.

The international community is looking forward to the upcoming APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in2021. They believe that President Xi Jinping’s propositions have provided new impetus for promoting Asia-Pacific cooperation in the new era and have injected new vitality into the Asia-Pacific region to embark on a new journey of cooperation. The new journey will see collective efforts and unity as the driving force, openness and inclusiveness as the guiding principles, and collaboration and common development as the ultimate goal. The written speech has undoubtedly kindled the enthusiasm of all parties for promoting a bright and promising future for Asia-Pacific cooperation.

