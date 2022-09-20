Huasheng Online, September 19th, Changsha’s foreign trade import and export volume has an average annual growth of nearly 20%; in 2021, the actual utilization of foreign capital will rank first in the middle; 180 “Fortune 500” companies have settled down… On September 19th, Changsha City held a “Changsha ·A special press conference on “Building a Highland for Reform and Opening-up in Inland Areas” in the “Extraordinary Decade” series. Zheng Ping, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Changsha Municipal Bureau of Commerce, introduced the situation of Changsha’s building a highland for reform and opening up in the inland area.

The actual utilization of foreign capital ranks first in the central region

In the past ten years, Changsha has opened its doors, and the city’s import and export volume of goods trade has increased from 54.88 billion yuan in 2012 to 278.03 billion yuan in 2021, with an average annual increase of nearly 20%.

In terms of attracting foreign capital, Changsha’s actual utilization of foreign capital in 2021 will be 2.007 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 88.1%, accounting for 83.1% of the province’s total, ranking first in the central region. In 2021, Changsha’s actual foreign investment will be US$1.465 billion, accounting for more than 90% of the province’s total, ranking first in the central provincial capital. Up to now, Changsha has attracted 180 “Fortune 500” companies, including Germany’s BASF, Japan’s Aeon, British Prudential, Dutch Shell, France’s Danone, Switzerland’s Adecco, and Sweden’s IKEA, to settle down, and 4,822 outdoor investment market players have settled in Changxingye.

Continue to expand open channels, and expand logistics network globally

Over the past ten years, Changsha has seized opportunities to closely connect with major national development strategies, and the level of open platform has continued to increase. Since the Changsha area of ​​China (Hunan) Pilot Free Trade Zone was listed in September 2020, a total of 80 institutional innovation achievements have been formed.

The number of open platforms in Changsha ranks in the forefront of the capital cities in the central and western regions. At present, Changsha has 6 designated ports and 7 major national foreign trade transformation and upgrading bases. Huanghua Comprehensive Bonded Zone and Jinxia Bonded Logistics Center, two special customs supervision zones, account for nearly one third of the city’s import and export volume.

Leading the way for non-platforms. The China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo will be permanently settled in Changsha. The China-Africa economic and trade in-depth cooperation pilot area and the China-Africa cross-border RMB center are steadily moving forward.

In the past ten years, Changsha has continued to expand open channels, and its international logistics network has been deployed globally. A total of nearly 20 international cargo routes have been opened in Changsha, and air cargo and mail have achieved rapid growth.

The China Railway Express (Changsha) has more than 10 normal operation lines, and its logistics network covers nearly 100 cities in 24 countries. In 2021, the China-Europe freight train (Changsha) will deliver 1,030 trains, a record high.

Changsha has strengthened cooperation with Shanghai, Yueyang and other major cities along the Yangtze River, and the river-sea combined transport and rail-sea combined transport have developed rapidly; it has successfully been approved as a dry port-type national logistics hub, and the logistics channel has formed a development pattern of “one port, two ports and four stations”.

The business environment is internationalized, and the city’s talent pool ranks first in the middle of the city

Over the past ten years, Changsha has vigorously promoted the reform of “delegating power, delegating power, regulating services”, and focusing on promoting the implementation of reforms such as “one thing at a time”, “single window”, and customs clearance integration; the country’s first “three windows in one” guarantees that foreigners invest and start businesses in Changsha. ; successively introduced a series of policies such as “1+7” for open economy, “22 policies for talents”, “45 policies for talent policy ‘upgraded version'” and “16 policies for foreign investment”, and established a special fund pool for the development of an open economy. A total of 4 billion yuan has been arranged for support.

In the past 10 years, Changsha’s new population has increased by more than 3 million, and 80% of them are young people; the total number of talents in the city has reached 2.8 million, ranking among the top ten “most attractive cities for talents” in the country and the first in central China.

■All media reporter Zhou Ke