To date, a thousand cases of dengue have been reported in Neiva

The officials attached to the Municipal Health Secretariat will prioritize the center of the city due to the increase in dengue cases that have been registered. In the same way, they continue to be affected by the vector in the Encenillo and Limonar neighborhoods, which is why the public is invited to wash pools and tanks, to eliminate the breeding sites of the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

In the 29 weeks that we have been in the calendar year, 1,000 cases of dengue have been reported in Neiva. Currently, the capital opites, it is in an outbreak zone type two (above the normal level). At this time, officials train and inform the community about the care they should take and the actions to be taken so that the disease does not increase.

According to the Municipal Health Secretariat, they are currently going to focus on the city center and the Encenillo and Limonar neighborhoods, where there is a high rate of cases transmitted by the mosquito.

cases have decreased

In relation to this situation, Lucelys Muñoz, Secretary of Health of Neiva, expressed. “In fact, what we observe is that cases have decreased in recent epidemiological weeks. We have not reported, nor have we had serious cases, which for us represents a success in intensifying the actions we have carried out”.

The official added that in epidemiological week number 29, they have had 1,000 cases, but it is not that all the situations have arisen in this period, but throughout the year, she clarified.

It is worth mentioning that in week number 27, in Neiva, they had presented 863 cases, between confirmed and probable, of which 26 were reported as serious events.

The actions to be carried out

Among the actions carried out by the operators of the Ministry of Health, there are “door-to-door” visits in the neighborhoods, where the population is told that they must wash the pools, tanks and keep the containers covered, where the water for consumption.

The operator pointed out: “we are in a type two outbreak area, so promotion and prevention strategies aimed at the community have been activated. We come to schools so that students can be replicators in their homes of the information to prevent the disease”.

In this sense, the idea of ​​visiting the Educational Institutions is to reduce the useless that can serve as a focus for the propagation of the vector.

“We are in the type II outbreak zone. And we have requested contingency plans from the IPS and EPS, which have been assessed and modified. They are those that are implemented at the time of attention to the cases,” added Bolaños.

It is important to emphasize that dengue transmission is when the Aedes aegypti mosquito infected with the virus feeds on the blood of a healthy person and thus transmits the disease.

Mosquitoes reproduce near where they obtain their sustenance, in the specific case of this vector, they prefer human blood and after feeding, they look for shady places and clear or clean stagnant water such as pools, vases, pots, forgotten containers in patios, among others. others and there deposits its eggs on the walls of these containers. A single mosquito can lay 80 to 150 eggs, four times a day.

The visits and to be cleaned

“Actions will be intensified, precisely where the greatest number of cases are presented to us, just as we prioritized commune eight at some point, which had a high rate of this pathology, there the actions were intensified and at that moment, let’s say, that it has already out of the contingency scenario a bit. We are working hard in commune six, where there was also a decrease, although we still present situations of this nature, the official stressed.

For this reason, from the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the ESE ‘Carmen Emilia Ospina’ and its Vector-Transmitted Disease Prevention Team, ETV, various activities are being carried out aimed at promoting healthy spaces.

«In the prevention days we have implemented specific activities for the collection of these useless objects, thus contributing to the creation of a safe environment for students. It is worth noting, in the same way that in our tours, we have found homes that relapse into improper storage and handling of water. For this reason, we reiterate the importance of keeping the containers properly covered and washing them weekly,” warned Neiva’s Secretary of Health, Lucelys del Carmen Bolaños.

It is expected that the measures implemented by the Mayor’s Office of Neiva, through the Ministry of Health, will be able to contain the spread of dengue and thus protect the health of the population, especially that of children and adolescents, who have been most affected by this worrying situation.

These initiatives are not limited only to educational communities and homes, but also extend to different institutions and companies that offer services in the area, such as health institutions, tire repair shops, and others. The main objective is the collection of useless objects that could become potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The illness

Regarding the current management for these diseases, it is symptomatic; that is, focused on controlling fever, joint pain and other ailments that may appear. It is necessary to consult the doctor because on some occasions the sick person may need hydration with intravenous fluids and observation and if his health is compromised too much, he may require hospitalization.

Home care, if determined by the doctor, is performed with acetaminophen or paracetamol to control fever and pain; and with antihistamines, for pruritus, drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration and rest in bed, preferably using a mosquito net in areas where the mosquito is present. If a deterioration of the sick person occurs, a doctor should be consulted immediately.

Finally, no patient should self-medicate or administer treatments for these diseases without consulting a doctor, even less if they are children, the elderly or people with underlying diseases and pregnant women, since they can suffer deterioration or complications in just hours.

