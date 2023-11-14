To disorder is not to change

There are many disillusioned Colombians. They are those who voted for Petro and longed for the left to finally assume power in a traditionalist and rogue country like Colombia. They are the same ones who wanted to truly change the unfair scheme with which politicians and contractors have managed us between lies and exploitation. In other words, to break the yokes that already look like chains.

It was a difficult task. No country has modified its structures through decrees alone or passed transformative laws when it does not know how to maintain a majority in Congress. Much less when the checks and balances of democracies exist and the Courts evaluate, approve or annul the determinations adopted in search of that change. And even though we are in the time of networks and AI, the established order cannot be changed without causing breaking traumas. But every now and then, frustrated by failures, Petro tries to impose his fervent desire to change Colombia, no longer to satisfy his voters, but to satisfy hidden and ancestral feelings.

These days he is trying although he is once again on the verge of failing with the so-called Total Peace. He has left the country in the hands of the gangs while tying the hands of the uniformed authorities willing and obliged to combat them. It is the gangs that rule, those who establish order and even those who inaugurate public works. It is the rural bands, camouflaged as former guerrilla groups, that have set up a federal division in entire territories of the country.

It is the urban gangs, transformed from criminals into rulers of entire neighborhoods and even municipalities, that have replaced the authorities. It would seem as if the president wanted us to enter a state of permanent commotion and disorder everything, causing us to lose peace, making us believe that Colombia has changed.

