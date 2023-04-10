Status: 04/10/2023 05:00 a.m Many people with ADD or AD(H)S are familiar with problems at work and sometimes offend them. Self-employment was exactly the right thing for seamstress Roxane Porsack from Lübeck (34). It helps her to be able to organize tasks herself – and it doesn’t work without fixed routines and a lot of discipline.

by Astrid Wulf

Roxane Porsack is sitting at the sewing machine – in her element. She currently produces yellow t-shirt dresses. She only processes organically certified and fairly traded materials. She is certain that she intuitively chose the perfect ADD job for her – long before she was diagnosed in her mid-20s. “We’re good at concentrating on small things,” says the 34-year-old. “Jigsaw puzzles, crocheting, knitting – these smaller tasks, but also rough handwork, cutting, planning: something of everything, always something new – that’s typical ADS.”

AD(H)D also occurs in adults

According to experts, about five percent of people have Attention Deficit Disorder. If hyperactivity is added, one speaks of AD(H)S. For a long time, this developmental disorder of the brain was primarily associated with fidgety, unfocused and dreamy children – but adults like Roxane Porsack are also affected, because AD(H)S doesn’t just go away.

Difficulty concentrating and a certain amount of planning can quickly cause problems at work. Before opening her own shop, Roxane Porsack worked in various jobs, had colleagues and bosses. That was often exhausting, she says – for everyone involved: “With ADD you tend to do many things at the same time and rarely in the order in which the boss says: That would be important now.”

“Drugs help me get things sorted out”

Roxane Porsack has been doing much better since starting her own tailoring and fair trade clothing business. Above all, the flexibility is good for her. “I have to do bookkeeping on certain days when my brain allows me to.” When she cuts fabrics, places orders, designs new patterns – as a freelancer, she can organize her tasks freely. Her medication also helps her focus, prioritize, and actually get tasks done, she says.

Nevertheless, Roxane Porsack is dependent on fixed routines – she is still sometimes a bit absent-minded. “My colleague and I sit down for half an hour in the morning before work, drink coffee and talk about all sorts of things. And then a lot of information comes across the table that I would otherwise have forgotten to tell – but it’s important.”

Nothing works under stress

To provide the necessary overview, a two-meter-high board with a to-do list hangs in the back of the store. Order is also extremely important, says Roxane Porsack. Everything has to be in its place: “Searching takes too much time and effort.” To do this, the seamstress must keep an eye on important dates in the long term. She starts preparing the bookkeeping well before the end of the quarter. Shortly before that it wouldn’t work – under stress she was blocked.

AD(H)S-Coach: Better not to talk about the diagnosis at work

In addition to the short attention span, many people with AD(H)S know that they lose interest in unpleasant and monotonous activities more quickly. This is due to a lack of dopamine in the brain. Kristina Meyer-Estorf from Hamburg is an AD(H)S and autism coach. She advises on job issues, among other things. She recommends consciously getting involved in such tasks: “It can now feel stupid for half an hour, and I’m looking forward to the next section – maybe a nice lunch with a colleague, or a short break.”

Kristina Meyer-Estorf advises against speaking openly to supervisors at work about an ADD or AD(H)S diagnosis. In your experience, those affected are still stigmatized at work – perhaps underestimated. Instead, it would be better to clearly formulate what you need in order to be able to work well: For example, clearly defined tasks, a single office with little stimulus, flexible working hours or the opportunity to work independently.

“I like that I have ADD”

Creativity, her willingness to take risks and a good hand in dealing with customers – that is also part of her ADS, says seamstress Roxane Porsack. In addition, there is the ability to “hyperfocus” – people with AD(H)S can fully immerse themselves in a topic, concentrate well for a long time, even if it is otherwise rather difficult. Roxane Porsack knows that too.

If she is designing a new collection in such phases and forgets to go shopping again, she lets a friend cook for her. Getting help was important to managing her ADD, says Roxane Porsack. The passion for your company and the conviction to do something meaningful help you to get through difficult moments. Because even today she occasionally reaches the limits of her resilience and is overwhelmed: “I like my life and I like that I have ADD,” she says. “It’s a challenge, but it also takes me extremely far.”

Further information Provided the diagnosis is correct, attention deficit disorder (ADHD) is easily treatable. What are the symptoms? more Hardly any diagnosis is as controversial as ADHD. And because sales of common drugs are stagnating, pharmaceutical companies sense a new market: adults. more See also The Mid-Autumn Festival in Qinling Community will be lively and warm, and the neighbors will gather with strong affection