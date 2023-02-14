The transfers must be invested, at least 50% in drinking water, basic sanitation and environmental improvement and 10% in operating expenses.

Celsia’s higher energy sales translate into more income for municipalities and corporations in the areas of influence of the 20 hydro and thermal generation plants that the company has in Colombia. In 2022 these resources were of the order of $40,626 million, 16% more than in 2021 and 66% more than in 2020.

With these large transfers for electricity generation provided by Celsia, 51 municipalities, six autonomous corporations and a Natural Park, located in Valle del Cauca, benefit. Cauca, Tolima, Antioquia, Santander and Cordoba. The resources must be allocated mainly to potable water, basic sanitation and environmental improvement projects.

The transfers for electricity, hydro and thermal generation are a contribution that Celsia makes by law in its areas of influence for the sale of the energy generated through the plants located in those six departments.

«There are three factors that contributed to this growth in transfers in 2022: the first is due to the high generation availability of our plants and the technological improvements that we have advanced, with preventive maintenance plans and recurring investments in these assets; but also to the increase in water resources in 2022, and to the entry into operation of the Tesorito thermal power plant, which in just four months generated transfers close to $500 million,” said Marcelo Álvarez, Celsia’s generation leader.

Which entities and how much did they receive?



51 neighboring municipalities received $20,218 million proportional to the energy generated in each region, depending on the number of plants and their size.

For these municipalities it is of great importance to have these liquid resources that are transferred month by month and allow them to finance projects that benefit their inhabitants.

The eight municipalities of Cauca that received resources were:

For their part, the regional autonomous corporations and Natural Parks received $20,408 million:

• Los Farallones National Natural Park (PNN): $7,137,133,740

• Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cauca (CRC): $5,849,185,704

• Regional Autonomous Corporation of Valle del Cauca (CVC): $3,171,287,256

• Regional Autonomous Corporation of Tolima (Cortolima): $2,230,831,254

• Regional Autonomous Corporation of Antioquia (Corantioquia): $1,544,058,679

• Regional Autonomous Corporation of the Sinú and San Jorge Valleys (Córdoba): $301,069,449

• Santander Regional Autonomous Corporation (CAS): $174,991,497

By regions, the transfers were as follows:

• Valle del Cauca $20,616,841,989

• Cauca $11,698,371,408

• Tolima $4,461,662,506

• Antioquia $3,088,105,556

• Córdoba $481.711.118

• Santander $279.986.397

Transfers must be invested in:

According to current regulations, municipal administrations and regional autonomous corporations must invest at least 50% in drinking water, basic sanitation and environmental improvement projects and may only allocate up to 10% of the transfers in operating expenses; meanwhile, the National Natural Parks must invest as a priority in environmental conservation actions in the park.

What are transfers?

These are the resources that the energy generating companies must transfer according to the gross sales of energy from their own generation, according to the rate indicated by the Energy Regulation Commission for block sales. Transfers are made on a monthly basis. They were created by Law 99 of 1993 and modified by Law 1450 of 2011. In the case of hydroelectric plants they correspond to 6% of gross energy sales and in the case of thermal plants to 4%.